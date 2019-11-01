Canelo Alvarez on Oscar De La Hoya: 'There's no loyalty in him'

There was tension during the final press conference for Saturday's WBO light heavyweight title fight between Saul "Canelo" Alvarez and Sergey Kovalev in Las Vegas.

The friction wasn't between the boxers, but rather between Alvarez and his promoter, Oscar De La Hoya of Golden Boy Promotions. The two men sat together on the dais for Wednesday's media gathering but didn't speak to each other.

Earlier Wednesday, The Athletic published an interview with Alvarez in which he spoke critically of De La Hoya.

"You can see there’s no loyalty in him," Alvarez told reporter Mike Coppinger. "He changed trainers during his career. He changed managers in his career. So, there's no loyalty. That's the way he is. We see it now."

"I'm a very loyal person, and we are a very loyal team," Alvarez added, referring to his trainer and manager, Eddy and Jose "Chepo" Reynoso. "We're still together. But you can see there’s no loyalty in Oscar."

Part of Alvarez's frustration with De La Hoya stems from his being involuntarily stripped of the IBF middleweight title last August after a bout between Alvarez and Sergiy Derevyanchenko didn't materialize.

I'm very upset and ashamed with my fans, to be unfairly stripped of my belt by the IBF, but specially when i did not have the knowledge of the agreement that GBP match maker had signed. — Canelo Alvarez (@Canelo) August 2, 2019

Alvarez met with a group of reporters about an hour before Wednesday's presser. When he was asked about De La Hoya, his response was brief.

"The truth is that this is a working relationship," Alvarez said through a translator. "I'm here to fight. I’m not here to speak about legal situations."