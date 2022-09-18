Canelo Alvarez-Gennadiy Golovkin 3 live tracker: Blow-by-blow updates, highlights and analysis

For the first time since March 2014, Canelo Alvarez will enter the ring coming off a loss Saturday at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. And despite being dominated over twelve rounds by Dmitry Bivol in May, Alvarez still believes he's the best fighter in the world because of the risk he took in going up a division to face the undefeated light heavyweight champion.

So as it stands, Alvarez's record is 57-2 with two draws. Many believe, however, that one of those wins should be a loss, and the man who is said to have been robbed of that win will challenge him for a third time Saturday night.

Gennadiy "GGG" Golovkin gets his third shot at the Mexican superstar, but this time it's for all of Alvarez's belts at super middleweight — a weight class Golovkin has never fought at. Their first fight in 2017 ended as a split draw (118–110 Alvarez, 115–113 Golovkin and 114–114). Then Alvarez won the rematch a year later by majority decision (115–113, 115–113 and 114-114) in an even closer fight. On Saturday, Golovkin moves up to the 168-pound division to challenge the undisputed champion Alvarez in a trilogy five years in the making.

At BetMGM, Alvarez is a -500 favorite to defeat Golovkin with "GGG" coming in at +375. Alvarez is +150 to win by KO/TKO/DQ and +110 to win by decision. Golovkin, who turned 40 in April, is +800 to win by KO/TKO/DQ. He’s +700 to win by decision.

In the co-main event, WBC super flyweight champion Jesse "Bam" Rodriguez (16-0) will defend his title against the unheralded Israel Gonzalez (28-4-1, 11 KOs). Ali Akhmedov and Gabriel Rosado meet in a 10-round super middleweight matchup. Opening the pay-per-view will be middleweights Austin Williams and Kieron Conway in a 10-rounder.

Yahoo Sports' Kevin Iole is ringside for the show at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas so follow our live tracker below for all of the latest updates and analysis.

Canelo-GGG 3 live updates

Canelo-GGG 3 main card odds, results, highlights

All odds via BetMGM.

Super middleweight: Canelo Alvarez -500 vs. Gennadiy Golovkin +375

Super flyweight: Jesse Rodriguez -1500 vs. Israel Gonzalez +700

Super middleweight: Ali Akhmedov -600 vs. Gabriel Rosado +375

Middleweight: Austin Williams -500 vs. Kieron Conway +325