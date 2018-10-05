Canelo Alvarez to face British Super Middleweight Champion Rocky Fielding in New York

Eddie Hearn has shocked the boxing world after announcing Britain's Rocky Fielding will challenge Mexican mega-star Canelo Alvarez in New York on December 15th.

There was speculation whether Alvarez would return this year after his gruelling majority decision win over Gennady Golovkin in Las Vegas on September 16th, but he will now move up to the 168lbs weight division to challenge Fielding for his WBA Regular title.

Fielding won the title in Offenburg, Germany, in July after a dominant fifth round knockout victory over the previously undefeated Tyron Zeuge.

Rocky Fielding after defeating Tyron Zeuge (Getty)

Eddie Hearn announced the fight on Instagram with the caption "dreams really do come true".

The fight will be shown in the UK exclusively on Sky Sports but it's still unclear who will broadcast the bout in the USA after HBO, Alvarez's usual network, announced they were withdrawing from boxing this week.

The full version of the WBA Super Middleweight crown was won by Callum Smith last weekend in Jeddah, who knocked Fielding out in one round when they fought for the British Title back in 2015.