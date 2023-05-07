Canelo Alvarez calls for Dmitry Bivol rematch after John Ryder win but insists fight must take place at 175lbs

(Getty Images)

Canelo Alvarez swiftly turned his attention to a rematch with Dmitry Bivol after he eased to a points victory over John Ryder.

Fighting in Mexico for the first time since 2011, Canelo knocked down the British fighter in the fifth round and had him in serious trouble in the ninth, but could not produce the stoppage win that would have capped his homecoming in Guadalajara.

Instead it was a wide decision on the cards, with one judge scoring it 120-107 in his favour and two others having it 118-109, as Canelo defended his undisputed crown at super-middleweight in comprehensive fashion.

It is now widely expected that he will fight Bivol next, with it almost exactly a year since the pair fought in Las Vegas as Canelo moved up to light-heavyweight and fell to a shock points defeat against the Russian, who holds the WBA title.

However, the terms of that rematch remain an issue, with Canelo demanding it must once again take place at 175lbs despite the disadvantage that puts him at, while Bivol has claimed he has already proved he is better at that weight and insisted he will come down to 168lbs to challenge for Canelo’s full set of super-middleweight belts.

Whether that fight can be agreed for later this year remains to be seen, though it looks the most likely option for Bivol after undisputed talks with Artur Beterbiev fell through.

Speaking after his victory over Ryder, Canelo once again reiterated his desire to avenge his defeat to Bivol, though will only do so if the conditions remain the same as they were 12 months ago.

“Everybody knows we want Bivol, the rematch with Bivol,” Canelo told DAZN. “If the fight with Bivol don’t happen, then we’ll see. I’m able to fight everybody.”

Asked if that fight had to take place at 175lbs, he said: “Yeah. Same rules, same terms, same everything. I just want it that way.”

Ryder meanwhile revealed his nose had been broken with the final punch of the second round, a setback he admitted he struggled to deal with until regaining his composure later in the fight.

“It really took me out my stride for a few rounds,” Ryder said of his bloodied nose.

“I saw the final bell. I stopped feeling sorry for myself after round eight, dug deep. He’s a great fighter, good to share the ring with him but not the result I hoped for.”

He added: “Twenty-odd years in boxing, that’s the first time I’ve broken my nose like that. Blood down my throat, panic stations for a while but I’ve got a great corner and they kept me calm.”