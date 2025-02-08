Canelo Alvarez books undisputed title fight vs. William Scull after

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 04: Canelo Alvarez looks on against Jaime Munguia in their super middleweight championship title fight at T-Mobile Arena on May 04, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

The first fight of Canelo Alvarez's new Riyadh Season deal has been booked.

On Saturday, Turki Alalshikh announced that Alvarez – the Ring, WBO, WBA and WBC super middleweight champion – will take on undefeated IBF champ William Scull on May 3 (May 4 locally) in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

A victory by Alvarez could make his superfight with Terence Crawford, expected for September 13 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, even bigger.

Alvarez's booking with Scull comes on the heels of him signing a new four-fight contract with Riyadh Season, which was the reason for Alvarez pulling out of a planned fight booking with Jake Paul at the 11th hour.

Alvarez, 34, most recently dominated Edgar Berlanga by unanimous decision to retain his titles last September. He's on a five-fight winning streak since losing to Dmitry Bivol in May 2022.

Scull, 32, fought twice in 2024, winning unanimous decisions against Sean Hemphill and Vladimir Shishkin

