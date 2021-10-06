Candyman's Colman Domingo lands lead role in Obama's Netflix biopic Rustin

Photo credit: Kevin Winter - Getty Images

Candyman and Fear the Walking Dead star Colman Domingo has been announced to be leading the Netflix biopic Rustin, which is being produced by none other than Barack and Michelle Obama.

As reported by The Hollywood Reporter, Domingo will be playing famous gay and civil rights activist Bayard Rustin, who fought against discrimination for decades until his death in the 1980s.

He faced persecution for both the colour of his skin and his sexual orientation, but is now seen as a hero and was posthumously awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

Domingo, who also starred in Euphoria and has done lots of stage work, is reuniting with Ma Rainey's Black Bottom director George C Wolfe, who is helming Rustin, while Milk's Dustin Lance Black has penned the script. All three are openly gay men, leading a lot of authenticity to the project.

The biopic is also starring Madagascar's Chris Rock as former NAACP (The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People) leader Roy Wilkins, The Wire's Glynn Turman as A Phillip Randolph, who helped Rustin organise the rally where the 'I Have a Dream' speech happened, and The Good Wife's Audra McDonald as hugely influential civil rights activist Ella Baker.

This is the first narrative feature from the Obamas' production studio Higher Ground, although the studio has released a few other projects under that banner already.

Back in 2018, the Obamas signed a multi-year deal with the streaming service to bring all kinds of content to the platform, and this looks like it could be their first major project.

Where they will all go following this is very exciting indeed.

