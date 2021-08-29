‘Candyman’ Hooks $22.3 Million Opening at Box Office

Universal/MGM’s “Candyman” has gotten off to a strong start at the box office, beating projections of a $15 million opening to earn $22.3 million from 3,569 theaters.



Produced on a $25 million budget and directed by Nia DaCosta, the sequel to the 1992 horror classic has been well-received with a B on CinemaScore and an 85% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes. The film also added $5.2 million from 51 overseas markets for a global total of $27.6 million.



As expected, Black moviegoers had the highest turnout for “Candyman” at 37%, with white moviegoers comprising 30% and Latino audiences 22%. As has been the case throughout this summer, 18-34 audiences made up the majority with 69% of opening weekend turnout.



More to come…

