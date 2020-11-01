Mars Wrigley warehouse workers say they're getting yelled at for washing their hands and wiping down equipment amid an $8 billion boom for candy this Halloween

Workers at an Illinois distribution center for candy maker Mars Wrigley have been demanding the company provide hazard pay and improve safety protocols during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mars Wrigley produces popular candies like Twix, Skittles, and M&M's. Ahead of this Halloween, the National Confectioners Association reported a 25% increase in chocolate sales.

Michael Samuel, a former worker at the Mars warehouse in Illinois, told Business Insider supervisors reprimanded him for taking extra time to wipe down equipment. Samuel helped get 100 signatures in a petition for safer working conditions before being fired on October 1, he said.

Mars declined to comment on the claims regarding working conditions in its Joliet, Illinois, warehouse because it said the workers are employed by third-party firms XPO Logistics and DHL.

"They are not employed by Mars Incorporated," said Caitlin Kemper, external affairs manager at Mars, regarding Samuel and his colleagues.

DHL refuted "any allegations of unfair labor practices," but declined to comment further due to an ongoing NLRB complaint regarding the Joliet warehouse. XPO Logistics spokesperson Joe Checkler said the company's "primary focus is the health and safety of our employees."

Michael Samuel said he used to spend 10 hours a day, seven days a week loading trucks with popular Halloween candy like Snickers, M&M's, and Twix — until October 1, when he was fired from his job at a Mars Wrigley distribution center.

Samuel, 45, said he joined the Mars distribution center near Chicago in 2017 as a forklift operator, having been hired through the logistics firm DHL.

Samuel was part of a group of workers from the warehouse in Joliet, Illinois, organizing to demand hazard pay and better working conditions during the COVID-19 pandemic. Essential employees of many large companies have fought for better benefits since the pandemic broke out earlier this year.

As shoppers are set to spend $8 billion on Halloween this year, including 25% more on candy purchases than in recent years, some workers warn of a nightmare within the Mars distribution center.

Samuel said he had been reprimanded by supervisors for taking bathroom breaks to wash his hands and spending extra time wiping down equipment.

Because logistics companies DHL and XPO Logistics hired all workers in the Illinois warehouse where Samuel worked, Mars declined to comment on the claims detailed in this story. "They are not employed by Mars Incorporated," said Caitlin Kemper, external affairs manager at Mars. A DHL spokesperson said the firm refutes "any allegations of unfair labor practices," and XPO Logistics spokesperson Joe Checkler said the company's "primary focus is the health and safety of our employees."

But Samuel said after his experience working at the Mars plant, he'll be buying candy from someplace else.

"You cannot find a better worker that was dedicated, came in every day, put my life in danger every day," Samuel told Business Insider. "Candy should not be more important than our lives."

Inside the battle to get hazard pay at a Mars Wrigley warehouse

Samuel said problems at the Mars Wrigley warehouse in Joliet began in March.

When the coronavirus pandemic began spreading in the US, the federal government shut down businesses except for those deemed "essential," which included manufacturing plants and transportation operations. Samuel and his colleagues at the distribution center continued to go to work, risking exposure to the virus.

Samuel said he and other workers felt Mars did not do enough to keep them from contracting the virus. He said they initially did not receive masks to wear, and that the company did not offer hazard pay. Samuel said he made $16.30 an hour at the distribution center.

A DHL spokesperson said the company provided $350 to all frontline workers in September 2020. XPO Logistic's Checkler said the company added $2 to the hourly rate for frontline workers at the Joliet warehouse from April 22 to the end of May.

Sandy Moreno and Tommy Carden, representatives for Warehouse Workers for Justice (WWJ), began organizing with Samuel and others at the Mars warehouse in May. Moreno and Carden said DHL told workers to use vacation time to quarantine after exposure to COVID-19 at the warehouse. DHL said there was a "low number" of positive COVID-19 cases in the Joliet warehouse, but did not disclose the total number of cases.