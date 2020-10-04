Candy Fans Will Love These Peanut Butter Cup And Tootsie Roll Hot Cocoa Pods For Keurig

From Delish

One of every candy fan's favorite things about the change of the season is that it becomes perfectly acceptable to drink chocolate as soon as the weather drops below a certain temp. The only thing that could make the ultimate fall drink better would be hot cocoa that tastes just like candy i.e. a peppermint-infused Junior Mints or fruit-flavored Tootsie Rolls. Because the world is a wonderful place, such a thing exists!







Two Rivers Coffee is selling a "best of the best hot chocolate" pods compatible with Keurig K Cup brewers, which includes several candy-inspired flavors, on Amazon. The variety sampler includes eight different types of hot cocoa for under $20. That comes out to under 50 cents a pod!





First up, we have Charleston Chews Hot Cocoa, which has milk chocolate paired with vanilla nougat. Next, there's Junior Mints Hot Cocoa, which sounds like Christmas in a cup. Dark chocolate combines with smooth peppermint, recreating the flavor of "America’s favorite chocolate covered creamy mint."

Carmel lovers will be happy to see Sugar Babies Hot Cocoa on the list. The description reads, "Brew up a cup of Sugar Babies cocoa to savor the chewy caramel treat’s smooth, slow-cooked caramel and candy taste in your favorite mug." Those seeking a fruity twist will want to try Tootsie Roll Hot Cocoa, which features a balanced cocoa "lined with subtle fruit-flavored undertones."

This hot cocoa pack is rounded out with four flavors from Brooklyn Bean, including Mexican Hot Cocoa, Midnight Hot Cocoa, and Milk Chocolate Hot Cocoa. If you love Reese's, you'll likely have your eye on the Peanut Butter Cup flavor.

