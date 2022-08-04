Candy corn was already an abomination. Then they made it hot-dog flavored.

Let’s start with an indisputable fact: Candy corn is an abomination.

It’s not corn, and it’s candy only in the loosest sense of the word. It was invented, I assume, by someone who noticed a bit of candle wax had dripped into a small pile of spilled sugar on a dirty countertop. Rather than toss the whole mess into a rubbish bin like a reasonable human being, that person rolled the clump of yuck into a vaguely conical shape, marketed it to Americans as fit for human consumption and the rest is history.

Or at least it was. Now, more than 100 years after this alleged confection was foisted upon humanity, a prominent candy maker has crossed the candy corn Rubicon. Brach’s has created “Tailgate Candy Corn,” an unholy mix of “corns” in the following flavors: hot dog, hamburger, vanilla ice cream, popcorn and fruit punch.

Brach's "Tailgate" candy corn

'Yuck' knows no seasons

I will pause a moment so readers may find their hurling buckets.

A USA TODAY report quoted a statement from a Brach’s spokesperson. It began: “Brach’s iconic candy corn has been synonymous with the start of fall for decades.”

I’m going to stop you right there, unnamed spokesperson. Saying candy corn is synonymous with fall is like saying slipping on ice and falling mouth-first into yellow snow is synonymous with winter. It’s just not true.

The White House is fully open for tours. Why Jacqueline Kennedy deserves some credit.

5. Candy corn: The ever-controversial candy corn earned 6% of the vote.

I’ll acknowledge there are some who see the orange, yellow and white yuck nuggets and say “Ahhhh, autumn.” But they are few, and we should treat them kindly because their taste buds apparently stopped working years ago.

The Brach’s statement continued: “We’re excited to help families and friends celebrate their anticipation for the season together by releasing Brach's Tailgate Candy Corn this August.”

Meat candy is not candy. Duh.

That’s a heck of a thing to be excited about. It’s like saying, “Look, everyone, we took something gross and, almost miraculously, found a way to make it less palatable!”

Story continues

Halloween-themed guacamole 'barfing' pumpkin.

Call me old-fashioned, but shouldn’t we expect more from our candy companies? I imagine Emil Brach, who founded the candy company in 1904, didn’t set off on his sugary journey with the hope of one day seeing his factories churn out hamburger-flavored grotesqueries.

Not your grandma's weed: Why potency limits must be part of any push to legalize cannabis

This is the company that tickles our taste buds with lemon drops and Star Brites and brought us ideas like “Pick-A-Mix,” which allowed people to choose different candies and pay one price per pound. Before that, could Americans even pick their own mixes? I don’t know, but I assume not.

Brach's Conversation Hearts

We can forgive Brach’s status as one of America’s top producers of candy corn. There’s clearly a market for something that looks and tastes like what an alien with poor research skills would come up with to simulate “human food.”

My mother was killed by a white supremacist:We need advocacy, not sympathy.

But for Brach’s to branch out and add meat flavors to a thing called corn that has never once tasted like corn? That is an unforgivable mouth atrocity, and we, as Americans, should not sit idly by and let it happen.

America's Test Kitchen has a candy corn cake, which uses 45-50 pieces of the candy as an ingredient.

Time out in candy corn(er) of shame

Of course I can already hearing the wailing from candy corn cultists: “You probably haven’t even tried Tailgate Candy Corn, you phony!”

Well, you’re correct, consumers of weird corn. I also haven’t licked my car tires, but I have a pretty good idea how those would taste. And I don’t need to ingest a sugar clump someone dipped in hot-dog water to know I would spit it out immediately then spend weeks wondering which horrible life decisions led me to that point.

The folks at Brach’s need to go to their candy corners and think about what they’ve wrought upon this world, knowing even their shame will taste better than hamburger candy corn.

More from Rex Huppke:

Lower gas prices, the PACT Act and other ways Democrats are being mean to Republicans

A speech anti-same-sex-marriage Republicans can give at same-sex weddings: 'I was never here'

Is 'wokeness' responsible for US and European heat waves? Absolutely.

Follow USA TODAY columnist Rex Huppke on Twitter @RexHuppke and Facebook: facebook.com/RexIsAJerk

You can read diverse opinions from our Board of Contributors and other writers on the Opinion front page, on Twitter @usatodayopinion and in our daily Opinion newsletter. To respond to a column, submit a comment to letters@usatoday.com.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Candy corn is awful. Brach's thinks we want it hot-dog-flavored?