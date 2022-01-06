Candy Cane Lane to shine on

The festive Candy Cane Lane in Gananoque will be lit up every night until the end of January.

The lights will shine in Confederation/Sculpture Park until Jan. 31, 2022.

The Festival of Lights team decided to extend Candy Cane Lane for people to continue to enjoy because of the COVID-19 pandemic, said Emily Park, community services co-ordinator for Gananoque, She added that it gives people another safe outdoor activity.

The extension of the lane will “keep the spirits bright as we settle in for the winter,” writes the Gananoque Festival of Lights.

The Candy Cane Lane is a new addition to the Festival of Lights. It was opened on Friday, Dec. 3 following the annual tree lighting ceremony, said Parker.

It was originally set to be taken down in early January when town staff returned from holidays, said Parker.

Candy Cane Lane is one directional path with a start and end, visitors are asked to go through it from the beginning at King Street and make their way through the back of the park, said Parker.

She added that there is signage throughout, and people are recommended to wear masks and stay distanced.

(Jessica Munro is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of the Brockville Recorder and Times. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.)

