Can “This” Candy Be a Breakthrough for Panic Attacks? Doctor Explains Why It 'Works Really Well'

In a video shared on social media, Dr. Jason Singh explained that the pairing of sour and sweet can help those experiencing panic

Turns out the solution to an impending panic attack might be found in the candy aisle.

Dr. Jason Singh, a physician who uses social media to share his advice on everything from “when to clean your bedsheets” to masking on airplanes, took to his socials to explain how sour candy can help stop anxiety in its tracks.

Noting the trend making its rounds online that advocates for the use of sour candy in this way, Singh notes, “As a doctor, I can tell you this actually works really well.”

“I’ve shared it with a lot of my patients,” he continued, specifically noting the use of sour Warheads. “The act of consuming something intensely sour diverts the attention away from the panic attack, then engaging the taste buds and focusing on the sensory experience disrupts the anxiety cycle.”

Singh added that “the sour face expression” made when eating a sour food actually helps to “release tension.”

“Then, as you all know, sour Warheads are sweet at the end,” he added. “This creates a pleasurable experience, signaling the brain to release dopamine and that creates a positive, rewarding association with overcoming the panic attack.”

Singh is not the only one who’s vouching for this trend. In 2023, mental health counselor John Delony told Health that “a piece of sour candy may be enough to jerk someone from the mindless looping of anxiety and bring them back to the present.”

Delony added that in addition to tasting the candy, intentionally focusing on the sensations being experienced can be even more helpful — a strategy that can be utilized with other methods like smelling essential oils.

“Along with any other mild shocks, it is useful for pulling people from their catastrophic, spiraling thoughts and back into the present.”

While reaching for the treat can be a useful tool in the moment, Dr. Toya Roberson-Moore told Health it’s important to be wary as, “primarily using sugary foods like candy to reduce panic symptoms can develop into a maladaptive coping mechanism.”

In the comment section of Singh's post on Instagram, others chimed in about various methods they've used for prevention including one person who claimed they utilized Fireball candy to help quit smoking.

