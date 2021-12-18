Candles sold at Costco recalled after reports of cutting people. A refund is available

Decorative jar candles sold at Costco were recalled after three people were cut and more than 100 people reported the jars shattered, cracked or broke apart.

Northern Lights Enterprises, Inc., of Wellsville, New York, has recalled about 139,500 Alaura Brand two-tone jar candles, according to a posting by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The candles were exclusively sold in Costco Wholesale Warehouse stores nationwide and online from August through September for about $17.

The candles come in a decorative glass container with a metal lid, the recall read. They have two scents: Frosted Forest and Vanilla Biscotti. “Alaura Candles” is printed on a sticker on the bottom of the container.

Northern Lights has received 138 reports of the jar candles shattering, cracking or breaking apart, including three reports of laceration injuries.

Consumers are urged to immediately stop using the recalled candle and return it to any Costco for a full refund. Those who are not able to return the candle to Costco can contact Northern Lights for instructions on how to cut the candle wicks, provide verification and then throw out the candle to get a refund.

Costco is contacting all known purchasers directly.

Northern Lights can be reached at 800-407-0377 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday; by email at cr@northernlightscandles.com; or online at www.alaurarecall.com or www.northernlightscandles.com and click on “Safety Recall”.