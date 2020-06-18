These candles look and smell like delicious cheesecake

x

Candles smelling of sweet desserts are nothing new, but these candles by Karuba’s Craft smell and look like the buttery soft cheesecake. While some look like mini round cheesecakes, others are just a slice — but all are dripping in a faux fruit topping that almost appears good enough to eat.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Dominique Carlos is a self-taught candlemaker who founded Karuba’s Craft, a recently launched brand named after her Belizean great-great-great grandmother. Carlos started creating her delectable candles at the end of May 2020 with all-natural ingredients. So far, varieties include blueberry, orange and peach, very berry and strawberry.

Not surprisingly, she’s already seen great success. Just a little over a week after she launched her brand’s Instagram account, she had over 1,000 followers.

“I have always loved candles and have been fascinated with food shaped candles for quite a while now. I just wanted to make something that is different and uniquely mine,” Carlos tells In The Know. “To be honest, candle making is my personal therapy, as the process is very soothing.”

While she takes orders through her IG account, she also created an eBay shop. The candles sell for $15 each and ship anywhere in the U.S., as well as internationally.

“I plan on introducing a few more cheesecake flavors, such as lemon meringue pie and caramel turtle cheesecake. Also, I plan on venturing out and trying other sweets such as pies, sundaes and many more,” Carlos says of her future plans for Karuba’s Craft.

Story continues

But in the meantime, you can shop Karuba’s Craft candles on eBay. And if gushing over beautiful dessert-like candles is your type of thing, be sure to give the brand a follow on Instagram.

If you enjoyed this article, you may also enjoy reading about these trendy candles in bold scents and colors.

More from In The Know:

“Incredible” 10-year-old drummer rages against machine for Black Lives Matter

19 Black-owned fashion brands to support today, tomorrow and always

These pillows featuring Black activists celebrate resilience and resistance

Shop our favorite products from In The Know Beauty on Tik Tok

The post These candles look and smell like delicious cheesecake appeared first on In The Know.