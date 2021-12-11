Candle factory crushed during Kentucky tornado outbreak, ‘at least dozens’ dead

Amid a flurry of tornado and severe storm damage in Western Kentucky, one powerful gust flattened a Mayfield factory that had more than 100 people in it.

A candle factory called Mayfield Consumer Products saw its roof collapse because of the storm.

Gov. Andy Beshear said that “at least dozens” of an estimated 110 people in the factory had died.

“There were about 110 people in it at the time that the tornado hit it,” Beshear said. “We believe we’ll lose at least dozens of those individuals… We’re praying for each and every one of those families.”

Beshear said he expects 70 to 100 fatalities in the state due to the severe weather.

One worker captured the nightmarish aftermath on her phone.

In a mostly blacked-out video posted to Facebook Live, Kyanna Parsons-Perez identified herself as a worker at the factory and captured footage of coworkers trapped under the rubble of the factory building.

She explained that she couldn’t move her legs because a water fountain and part of the building’s wall had pinned them down. Other people trapped in the rubble are heard in the video crying out for help and struggling to stay calm under the wreckage.

“They told us not to move, because if we move we may cause the stuff to fall more,” Parsons-Perez said. “I can’t feel my legs.”

After being rescued, Parsons-Perez told The Today Show that she being trapped underneath the rubble for about two hours was the most terrifying thing she’s ever experienced.

Paducah TV station WPSD has reported that those affected by the storms in Graves County can seek shelter at Mayfield High School or Fire Station 1 at 211 E. Broadway Street.

Graves County Coroner Brad Jones told the Herald-Leader that he did not yet have any information to share regarding the number of deceased at the candle factory.

“We’re regrouping, and as soon as it turns daylight we’re starting back in,” Jones said. “We’ve got them all over the county, so we’re just searching.

“It’s hard on all of us right now.”

