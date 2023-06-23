Candide: Welsh National Opera don’t let the Arts Council’s idiocy dent their optimism

Welsh National Opera in Candide - Johan Persson

Glitter and be gay, in the best of all possible worlds? The often naïve optimism of Leonard Bernstein’s take on Voltaire’s Candide, ou L’Optimisme of 1759 seems out of tune with our present discontents, especially for Welsh National Opera, currently faced with the mindless attacks on their funding from Arts Council England (a 35 per cent cut) that are currently blighting the development of opera in this country.

True, the muted message of the work’s conclusion is that utopia cannot be achieved and we must just “do the best we know”, cultivate our gardens and bake our bread. But the piece requires an exuberance in its staging that sweeps the audience along with its erratic journey.

Candide has always been a problem piece, rewritten and adapted countless times since its unsatisfactory premiere in 1956, Hugh Wheeler’s book retouched with lyrics by Richard Wilbur and many other hands, Bernstein’s music added to and adapted by John Mauceri, still eluding the magic formula that fully works in the theatre. And yet, for all its faults, it has touches of genius in its retelling of Candide’s journey around the world in search of happiness with his beloved Cunégonde, and their encounters with a cast of rather creepy characters.

The star of this new staging, it soon emerges, is the video design of Grégoire Pont, crisp and witty storytelling with animated drawings on a translucent front screen, capturing the journeys, the towns, the forests, the ships, the sheep – a sustained symphony of invention that moves from monochrome in the first act to blasts of colour as the story reaches Eldorado and Montevideo.

James Bonas’s direction and especially Ewan Jones’s choreography of the energetic eight-person Musical Theatre Ensemble create some great set-pieces, notably the Paris street-sweepers with heroine Cunégonde as she sings the stratospheric Glitter and be gay, the sleazy dance of What’s the use? and the buzz of the Eldorado department store. In less good taste is the awful auto-da-fé scene, one of several moments in the travels around the world that now seem patronising and even offensive; they need trimming.

Ed Lyon sings with lyrical clarity as Candide, and Claudia Boyle cuts through brilliantly as Cunégonde, but Gillian Bevan is more successful singing Pangloss than speaking as the narrator with eyes down on the book, and the other characters need time to grow. The lively orchestra under Karen Kamensek is supposed to be highlighted by being on stage, but they are relegated to the back and invisible, and their sound is not helped by the prevalent sharp amplification. Still, you feel as with most attempts at Candide, that there is a great show here just waiting to emerge.

Touring Wales and England until July 15; wno.org.uk

