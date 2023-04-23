Here are the candidates for Place 6 on the Arlington school board in May 6 election

Sinsey Johnson

Age: prefer not to answer

Campaign website: none

Best way for voters to reach you: sinsey.johnson57@gmail.com

Occupation: Federal Government Retiree

Education: PhD Public Policy and Administration

Have you run for elected office before? (Please list previous offices sought, with years): no

Please list the highlights of your civic involvement/activism in the city of Arlington: Lynn Creek HOA Board

Have you ever been arrested, charged with a crime or otherwise been part of a criminal proceeding? If yes, please explain: No

Have you been involved in a civil lawsuit or bankruptcy proceeding? If yes, please explain: No

Who are your top three campaign contributors? None

Why are you seeking this office?

I have chosen to run for Arlington ISD School board trustee because I feel strongly about the importance of education in preparing the youth for their journey in life. Be it college, a trade, and the military. I realize there are some tough decisions and adjustments to be made soon regarding funding, and current issues, e.g., book banning CRT and transgender.

What are the biggest challenges facing the Arlington school board?

Sustaining the school finance system.

If elected, what would your top 3 policy priorities be?

Identify revenue resources to aid with sustaining the school’s finance system.Find ways to increase and retain public school attendance.Find ways to productively and functionally address current culture issues.

How will you measure your success as an Arlington school board member?

I will evaluate my core values with how I function as a board member and the collaborative board goals I hope we work to achieve. My actions and values will align and determine my success.

Why should voters choose you over your opponents?

I intend to leave the AISD School Board better than it was before I got there. To pave the way for other minorities, which is a role I will take very seriously. I will bring to the board a servant leadership style. I will serve our community with integrity. While my opponent’s work and experiences are needed and honorable, I have academically prepared myself to do the research, analysis, and critical thinking skills necessary to work through and with the other board members on the issues. As such, I possess significantly more relevant experience than my opponents.

Robert Blake

Blake did not respond to multiple requests to fill out the Fort Worth Star-Telegram’s candidate questionnaire.

Brooklyn Richardson

Richardson did not respond to multiple requests to fill out the Fort Worth Star-Telegram’s candidate questionnaire.