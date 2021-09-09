How candidates in Malpeque would fix health care

The condition of Malpeque Harbour is a key issue for some candidates. (Laura Meader/CBC - image credit)

It may be primarily provincial jurisdiction, but the candidates in the central P.E.I. riding of Malpeque agree the federal government has a role to play in fixing health care.

All the candidates identified it as a top issue on the doorstep as they campaign for the federal election Sept. 20.

Green candidate Anna Keenan said she has met with immigrant health-care workers who expressed frustration with how long it took to have their credentials recognized.

"The bureaucracy is slowing down their ability to serve in health care," said Keenan.

"I think there's a lot that we can do to help speed up the rate at which health-care professionals are coming into our system."

The entire health care system needs to be reviewed, said Liberal candidate Heath MacDonald, noting that major changes would have to come in co-operation with provincial governments.

"It's not just about the money. I believe it's about digging in to see what can actually be done collaboratively," said MacDonald.

The current federal and provincial governments have a good relationship, he said, and are well placed to proceed with reforms.

Conservative candidate Jody Sanderson described health care as being in crisis, and said a national solution is needed. There are worker shortages throughout the system, he said, which requires better recruitment, faster and more efficient accreditation, and improved retention.

"We need to put more focus on, what are their needs?" said Sanderson.

"Human resource management, I think, is key. Just like any profession, I think health professionals need to be managed and they need to be incentivized to continue doing the work."

Michelle Neill of the NDP said the number of Islanders without a doctor is not only a problem for those people, but it is also expensive.

"They're having to use the emergency department or clinics more so than some people with a doctor," said Neill.

"It ends up costing our health-care system more."

Safety issues at harbours

The Conservatives and the NDP both expressed concern about the state of small craft harbours on P.E.I., and Malpeque Harbour in particular.

"Malpeque Harbour has been an ongoing issue for many years. They've got significant safety issues up there," said Sanderson. "Somebody is going to die if we do not correct the issues of that harbour."

The Conservative Party is committed to building a new Malpeque Harbour, said Sanderson.

Neill agrees a new harbour is needed.

"In the past few years we've had some really scary incidents," she said. "We need to ensure that our harbours are safe, and our fishers are safe."

But a new harbour will take time, she said, suggesting in the meantime a breakwater should be built to help control the flow of sand and keep lanes for boats open.

Environment and climate change

Canada needs to broaden access to technologies that help people reduce their carbon footprint, said the Green's Anna Keenan.

The current focus on subsidizing the cost of electric vehicles or heat pumps locks out people who even with that extra money can't afford the high initial cost. Keenan favours creating loan programs.

"Even if they don't personally have the access to capital up front they can pay it off over time, because all those technologies save money for people in the long term," she said.

"I think these are the big, ambitious ideas that we need."

Heath MacDonald said the Liberal approach will consider climate change as part of all government policy.

"We have to put a lens on climate change on every decision that's made, for any industry in any sector," said MacDonald.

"When that happens I think that we're going to be able to accomplish a lot more and adjust and adapt to climate change, and reducing our emissions."

New technology and innovation in climate change will help move the economy forward, he said.

Why they're running

Running in the federal election is a risk for MacDonald. He had to give up his seat as a provincial MLA to do it.

"There's no guarantee when you move on. You need to really have a good consideration of it," he said.

"I think I can contribute on the national stage and I'm hoping to do that."

Keenan said politics was a decision she made when she graduated from university. She was considering whether to pursue graduate work in the sciences.

"I chose to go into politics and advocacy because I knew that no matter how great a scientist I might become, it's not going to matter unless politicians are listening to that science," she said.

For the NDP's Michelle Neill, running for office is a continuation of work she has been doing with the Public Service Alliance of Canada.

"I'm a very strong person who can speak up for residents. I've done it for over 25 years in my union," said Neill.

Conservative Jody Sanderson said initially he was upset about the election call, seeing it as unnecessary, but he said he has changed his mind while out campaigning.

"We do need this election," said Sanderson. "We can't continue with two more years of the path we're on. It's not sustainable."

People's Party candidate Christopher Landry, in a public post on his Facebook page, announced he would not participate in any interviews with CBC News.

"They are nothing more than leftist propaganda, and he will not support them in any way," the post said.

"All other media outlets are welcome to get in touch with Christopher."