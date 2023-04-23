Candidates for Fort Worth School Board District 3 on May 6 ballot

Quinton “Q” Phillips

Website: QuintonPhillips.com

Email: q4fwisd@gmail.com

Age: 41

Occupation: Adjunct Professor

Education: Dunbar High School Alum, Bachelors Degree from Prairie View A&M University, Masters Degree from Eastern University

Have you run for elected office before?

Yes. I currently serve on the Fort Worth ISD Board of Trustees District 3

Please list highlights of your civic involvement.

I currently serve as District 3 Trustee and Board Vice President on the Fort Worth ISD Board of Education as well as on the Board of Directors for the Texas Association of School Boards.

Who are your top three campaign contributors?

United Educators Association, Sara Pereda, Barbara Clark

What is the most important distinction between you and your opponent(s)?

I would say the most important distinction between myself and the other candidates would be my level of experience and leadership. I have served a full term in this position and I have been fortunate to serve as a board officer since my inauguration. I have served in the capacity of Secretary as well as fulfilled both Vice President positions. I was also elected to the Texas Association of School Boards (TASB) Board of Directors by my peers as well as served in several local, state, and national educational organizations. I feel through this experience I have a better grasp of what Governance is and what governance should be and I am better prepared to implement this knowledge accordingly. I feel over this time that I have built trust with my colleagues, district personnel, and with my community.

What are the biggest issues in this race?

The three biggest issues we face are academics, community investment, and leadership. I am excited that we have improved by a letter grade as a district by state standards but we still have work to do to achieve the gains we hope to accomplish. With new goals, metrics, alongside support for our new leadership I believe we are on the verge of incredible academic improvement. We have undertaken some major infrastructural improvements in District 3. Continued beatification efforts and functionality upgrades to our High School campuses and brand new elementary and middle school campus coming soon. Overdue upgrades are happening and I want to ensure that District 3 gets all that is needed for our young people’s success. Consistency in leadership, culture, and resources can elevate our District to top in the state. I want to continue to add to the momentum that has been built and see our progress lead to achievement in which we all will be proud.

Story continues

Mar’Tayshia James

Email: mjamesccd5@gmail.com

Age: 27

Occupation: Restorative Justice Specialist

Education: BA & Masters

Have you run for elected office before?

Yes, City Council District 5

Please list highlights of your civic involvement.

Echo Heights & Stop Six Environmental Coalition, Community Clean up, MAMA

Who are your top three campaign contributors?

Community members, random people donating to vision, family and friends who are in support.

What is the most important distinction between you and your opponent(s)?

The most important distinction between my opponents and myself is that I am an individual who is driven to work and know what it is that the district that I am running for is missing and in fact needing. I understand that education, communication, and curriculum is something that needs to be brought back to the forefront of our schools. Changing the dynamic for our community institution of learning and success for our students.

What are the biggest issues in this race?

Below average academic scores, educating the parents to know what is going on with their children and their education, restore and improve support and structure within the schools amongst the community, schools, parents and students.

Valeria Nevarez





ValeriaNevarez.com

Email: valerianevareztx@gmail.com

Age: 22

Occupation: Property Management

Education: Studied for Bachelors of Science in Engineering.

Have you run for elected office before?

No

Please list highlights of your civic involvement.

I am a volunteer for FWISD where I do various activities such as book reading, city clean up events, and social media managing. I have also made efforts to involve the Hispanic community in broadening the knowledge and understanding of district issues such as finances, curriculum, and parental rights.

Who are your top three campaign contributors?

Family, community members, and small businesses

What is the most important distinction between you and your opponent(s)?

I truly have a passion for the next generation and I know the important role public education plays in the their present and future lives. I know what the younger generations need and the parents and I am willing to stand in the gap and be a voice for them.

What are the biggest issues in this race?

1. Student achievement has been in decline the past years. Only a projected of 19% of 3rd graders are at standard reading level. Standards are being lowered to cover student failure due to bad leadership.

2. Lack of financial responsibility. Even though there is a continual decline in student enrollment, the FWISD continues to use tax paying dollars in building projects instead of within the classrooms.

3. Transparency is an issue in FWISD. There is much unclarity with agenda items, curriculum, and board decisions. This greatly impacts parental involvement in their child’s education.