Here are the candidates for Fort Worth City Council District 10 in May 6 election

Alan Blaylock

Age: 54

Campaign website: www.alanblaylock.com

Best way for voters to reach you: alan@alanblaylock.com

Occupation: Product Manager

Education: Texas Christian University

Have you run for elected office before? (Please list previous offices sought, with years): Yes. Fort Worth City Council 2022-Present

Please list the highlights of your civic involvement/activism in the city of Fort Worth:

Fort Worth City Council – District 4

Fort Worth CCPD Board of Directors

North Texas Regional Transportation Council

Heritage HOA and FW PID 7 Board of Directors

Co-Founder and Treasurer – Swim North Texas

Director - Eagle Ridge Elementary PT

Have you ever been arrested, charged with a crime or otherwise been part of a criminal proceeding? If yes, please explain: No.

Have you been involved in a civil lawsuit or bankruptcy proceeding? If yes, please explain: No.

Who are your top three campaign contributors?: Myself, Fort Worth Committee for Responsible Government, FW Committee for Public Safety

Why are you seeking this office?: I was successful in business and now I am retired. Throughout my career, I was involved in my community, volunteering and helping organizations improve our quality of life. When the special election was called last year, many encouraged me to run. I am running for re-election because I love Fort Worth and believe my past year of experience on council, my business background and record of working with others to achieve positive results will continue to be an asset on the city council. I am the people’s full time city councilman.

What are the biggest challenges facing the city of Fort Worth?: Protecting our quality of life as we grow. This means lowering taxes, lowering crime and making sure the city is delivering on core city services.

If elected, what would your top 3 policy priorities be?:

Lowering Property Taxes

Enhancing Police, Fire, and Medstar responsiveness

Improving Roads

How will you measure your success as council member?: While I have only been on council 9 months, and now with redistricting place many new neighborhoods in District 10, success will be measured by engaging all the neighborhoods, listening to their issues and being responsive.

Story continues

Why should voters choose you over your opponents?: I am running for re-election to the Fort Worth City Council, first and foremost, because I love to serve. After a successful career in the technology industry, I spent the last decade focusing on giving back to my community, from serving on my local PTA Board, to the Board of one of the largest HOAs in the city, to co-founding a regional swim league, to serving on Fort Worth Advisory Committees for a Public Improvement District, Public Arts, the Crime Control and Prevention District grant program, and more.

How will you reduce the city’s reliance on residential property taxes?: Last year I was the sole voice on council for the ‘no new revenue rate’, an effort to prevent your taxes from rising with your appraisal value. I would like to see the city manager offer a budget based on the effective tax rate, so we could really see what needs to be cut.

What’s your plan to lower property taxes and not just the tax rate?: To lower property taxes, the tax rate must be at the ‘no new revenue rate’ or lower. Last year, I was the sole voice on council for the ‘no new revenue rate.’ I will continue to advocate for responsible use of taxpayer dollars, and advocate for a budget that provides for real property tax relief.

How should Fort Worth manage its explosive growth?: Fort Worth is one of the fastest growing cities in the nation. The recent update to the Fort Worth Development Strategic Plan is a great start.

The Strategic Plan outlined three initiatives, adopting an investment framework to drive public-private development projects, positioning the city for equitable real estate development city-wide, and a focus on human capital investments to attract talent to Fort Worth.

The plan details concrete steps and metrics for measuring success.

Fort Worth should now execute the plan. We should also pay close attention. Embrace what is working well, and be quick in learning from, adjusting, and improving where the plan is not working as well as intended. A 5 year cycle for strategic review and update is not agile enough under the level of sustained growth Fort Worth is experiencing

How should the city approach development in areas of district 10 with inadequate infrastructure?: Inadequate infrastructure in District 10 is a reality. Each of us who live in District 10 experience the traffic challenge of inadequate road infrastructure every day. Fort Worth must ensure that infrastructure is put in place to support what now exists, and also ensure that future development funds the necessary infrastructure it requires. Roads. Water. Sanitation. Public Safety.

What should the city do to improve police and fire response times in far north Fort Worth?: Fort Worth must continue to review appropriate staffing levels and deployment plans for our first responders, especially in far north Fort Worth, and then fully fund them.

What (if anything) should the city do to make it easier for locally-owned small businesses to flourish in Fort Worth?: Small businesses are great contributors to our job market, our communities, and our economy. The city must continue to improve processes related to permitting, code, and more, to make it easier for small businesses to get up and running.

Alliance Texas has seen huge economic growth in its 30+ year existence. How can Fort Worth replicate that success in other parts of the city?: Alliance Texas is an incredibly successful public-private partnership, that has delivered over $111.5 billion in economic impact and over $3.5 billion in property taxes paid since 1990. Fort Worth, through thoughtful strategic planning, hopes to create similar long term success through the Panther Island project downtown and the new 6000 acre+ Walsh Ranch development to the west.

What’s the appropriate balance between Fort Worth’s rapid growth and its culture as the “largest small town in America?”: Fort Worth has incredible cultural identity. The ‘largest small town in America’, ‘Cowtown’, ‘where the west begins’, and more. Within Fort Worth, we have many fantastic communities with their own cultural identity, as well several world class cultural districts. Preserving the look and feel of all of these areas requires thoughtful planning and development. To achieve this, Fort Worth must engage with communities across the city as the Comprehensive Plan is updated. The Comprehensive Plan is the roadmap for the city, and every neighborhood should engage to help ensure the plans around their communities reflects the community and the culture they wish to preserve.

What should Fort Worth do to prevent a repeat of the infrastructure problems north of Loop 820 as the city continues to add residents in areas west and southwest of the loop?: Fort Worth is currently in the process of updating its Comprehensive Plan to help avoid those challenges in the future. The plan guides decision-making about the growth and development of Fort Worth, provides long-term vision for the City, describing strategy, policies, programs, and projects. The city must ensure that the community is engaged and involved in the process to ensure those areas are great places to live, work, and play.

What needs to be done in the wake of the Aaron Dean trial to improve community-police relations?: As a businessman, I know the challenges of recruiting, training and retaining high caliber employees. The same goes for any large organization, such as the Fort Worth police department. If we want to prevent another Aaron Dean trail we must support, not demonize, public safety and look for ways to ensure they have the training, tools, and resources to while enhancing community relations.

How would you assess the performance of city manager David Cooke?: Overall, I think Mr. Cooke is doing a fine job. As we progress into the next budget cycle, I will demand budget options that do not increase residential property taxes.

Brandon Jones

Age: 43

Campaign website: Brandon4NFTW.org

Best way for voters to reach you: Brandon.beechwood@outlook.com

Occupation: Home Inspector #21778/Irrigator #25877

Education: Some college

Have you run for elected office before? (Please list previous offices sought, with years): No. This is my first time although I have held several positions of authority in my work, church, and social endeavors

Please list the highlights of your civic involvement/activism in the city of Fort Worth: I have participated and/or led several charitable events such as food drives and blood drives. Working with the Boy Scouts of America, I’ve led/participated in youth service projects such as cleaning parks, building baseball fields, and cleaning litter. I’ve participated in the Fantastic Teeth program to help first graders through our Masonic charity. I believe community involvement is the single most important thing a citizen can do to improve their community- especially when it helps our youth.

Have you ever been arrested, charged with a crime or otherwise been part of a criminal proceeding? If yes, please explain: I have and I consider it a major turning point in my life. As a young man I ran a sales crew for this great newspaper- The Star-Telegram. I worked everywhere this paper delivered. This afforded me the unique opportunity to collect traffic tickets from multiple counties.

I’m ashamed to admit that I believed (rather hoped) that simply ignoring these tickets would make them go away. I found out differently and painfully. It turns out that in order for a traffic ticket to turn into a warrant, there are several “failure to appear” fines tacked on. Needless to say, I could not pay all the tickets and additional fees when the time came. I then learned that a bail bondsman isn’t very keen to bail you out with “failure to appear” on your record.

I spent several weeks transferring from county to county sitting out my fines.

I’ve spent the last 20+ years trying to be a model citizen after that. Lesson learned.

Have you been involved in a civil lawsuit or bankruptcy proceeding? If yes, please explain: I have. I went through a period where I had a job loss, followed by medical bills, followed by underemployment. When I realized that working every extra hour or side job that came along- just to make minimum payments- was hurting my family, I swallowed my pride and asked for help. It was such a blessing. I was completely embarrassed. I hope never to be in that position again, but I thank God we had that tool available.

Since being freed from the debt, my wife and I have been able to maintain a small business, spend more time with the kids and grandkids, and serve more in the community. I want to give back. That’s part of what led me to run for this office.

Who are your top three campaign contributors?: I’m proud to say that I am financing my own campaign. This might give my opponent an advantage during the election, but if elected I won’t “owe” anyone.

Why are you seeking this office?: I feel like North Fort Worth has been neglected for the last several years. There is a striking lack of police, road maintenance, and public venues such as parks, libraries, etc. in our district.

North Fort Worth has big changes coming very soon and will need the guidance of someone who will feel the impact of the decisions that are made.

I’ve had city officials tell me that they “rarely go north of Heritage Trace”. I believe them. I’m near the Texas Motor Speedway. I do a lot of work near Heritage Trace off 35 or Blue Mound rd. off 287. I go to church of 287 and Bonds Ranch. I KNOW the issues we face in this district. Most of this district is in NISD where my stepson goes. I have “skin in this game”. I want to help.

What are the biggest challenges facing the city of Fort Worth?: Rapid growth. Fort Worth has been a top destination for businesses and people moving to the DFW area because of our history of low taxes, low crime, and ease of commuting. Unfortunately some areas like the northern portion appear to have been neglected during the last few years. Bizarre zoning, horrific streets, and a lack of policing (politicians fault, not the officers) have become a plague. 114 should not be an hour from downtown. 287 should not be 45 minutes from Keller. You shouldn’t need an off-road Jeep to get to the grocery store.

Another problem facing my district is rising crime. Thousands of people have moved into this district, yet funding for the police has not kept pace. Additionally, the police station all the way south of Heritage trace is expected to serve as far as 114. They don’t have the man power for an effective presence much north of Golden triangle. High density housing and warehouses are filling the area and bringing the crime that comes with it.

If elected, what would your top 3 policy priorities be?: Zoning. Warehouses, high density apartments, and single family homes are all welcome here, but planning is needed. Home values should be protected, 18 wheeler traffic on side streets should be minimal, and apartments should be planned where they make sense. The north area need “rooftops” so we can get a grocery store and other retail. TMS takes up a lot of acreage. So do all the warehouses. Planning is needed to get these residents the services they need and the conveniences they expect.

Traffic. Start with timing the lights. That can be done quickly. We then need to focus on repairs, potential lights and other traffic control measures, and constructing these roads to hold up to the 18 wheelers that are destroying the cheap patches we are currently doing. Traffic is a HUGE issue.

Policing. If you’re north of Golden Triangle, you’ll only see the Sheriff or State Troopers. The bad guys know this. Burglary is becoming common. The crime reports are not getting better for this area.

How will you measure your success as council member?: Improved quality of life for our North Fort Worth families. When the number of Next Door and Facebook posts about cars being broken into go down, when a grocery store is built north of Heritage Trace, when the light at Intermodal and 156 doesn’t stay red for 5 minutes with no traffic, when I can get from Heritage Trace to 287 in under 20 minutes, I’ll say I’ve had some success.

Why should voters choose you over your opponents?: Most of District 10 is NISD. I have a child in the district, my opponent doesn’t. I want/need a working relationship with that board for the benefit of the kids.

I live right by TMS. I have for over 11 years. I know the pain of everyone north of Golden Triangle. I’ve worked all over this area down to 820. I know the pain of the 35/287 people. I feel for the 156 community. My opponent just recently started going “up north” to learn our problems. Sadly, he’ll likely focus on the needs of the Speedway like the other politicians.

I want to fix North Fort Worth. I live here. I love it here. I’m not running because I want to push a political agenda. I’m running because I feel like I have to. Someone needs to stand up for the citizens here. I’ll do it. My opponent is part of the council that let it get in this condition.

How will you reduce the city’s reliance on residential property taxes?: First we need to look at spending. Taxes should not be used to fund pet projects or activist agendas.

Another way would be to look for alternative income opportunities. For example, waste collection stations WILL NOT accept commercial debris. We are sending them to places like Denton for example. Why not simply charge a fee larger than the additional amount the debris will cost. It will add convenience to our local small businesses and money to the city.

What’s your plan to lower property taxes and not just the tax rate?: I know “not just the tax rate” is part of the question, but the tax rate is a HUGE part of it. Tarrant and Denton County’s rates are too high. With the number of homes added in the last 10 years the rate per house should decline, but it hasn’t. Property values have skyrocketed and so have the number of homes.

I would be in favor of increased exemptions for several groups such as the elderly and low income communities.

How should Fort Worth manage its explosive growth?: It starts with planning and zoning. What are we putting where? Where will the water come from? Will the roads be sufficient? Have we worked with the school districts to support their needs? Is there police, medical, and fire that can respond quickly? Can we support your neighborhood with a park, a library, community center, etc.?

It honestly feels like no one has been asking these questions for the north region.

How should the city approach development in areas of district 10 with inadequate infrastructure?: Until the infrastructure is built, it should not be developed. Perhaps a developer would be willing to help with the infrastructure in exchange for some tax exemptions. Win win.

What should the city do to improve police and fire response times in far north Fort Worth?: FIX THE ROADS. Harmon rd. between Westport and Blue Mound is an embarrassment. I’m not even sure an ambulance could get down sections of it.

A substation near 156 and Intermodal could be key as well.

What (if anything) should the city do to make it easier for locally-owned small businesses to flourish in Fort Worth?: I’d say just get out of their way. Small businesses know what they want to accomplish. Accommodate them! Make applying for permits fast and easy. Educate them on the Chamber of Commerce and its uses.

Alliance Texas has seen huge economic growth in its 30+ year existence. How can Fort Worth replicate that success in other parts of the city?: Actively recruit companies to move to Fort Worth! There are lots of medium to large companies looking for a great place to call home. Short term incentives to bring them here or longer term ones if they build some infrastructure will be very enticing to them. Just finish I35 so they can get their goods to the airport…

What’s the appropriate balance between Fort Worth’s rapid growth and its culture as the “largest small town in America?”: We can keep our small town feel by actually making our communities feel closer. Public parks or community centers would go a long way for that. Creating “downtown” areas outside of downtown is a good idea too. Just look at 7th street! A “Sundance North” would go great near Tanger.

The most important thing would be policing. Seeing officers on a regular basis would make it feel like a small town.

What should Fort Worth do to prevent a repeat of the infrastructure problems north of Loop 820 as the city continues to add residents in areas west and southwest of the loop?: I lived in West Fort Worth for 8 years. Its roads are already better than the north loop 820 mess. The worst spots over there are 820 to 30 west, 20 to 377, and Camp Bowie.

Step 1: Time the lights

Step 2: More side roads

Step 3: Extra lanes- not toll lanes

The biggest sin committed was adding curves to the main lanes of traffic to create congestion so people would pay the tolls to private companies. 35 at downtown is worse than before construction began.

What needs to be done in the wake of the Aaron Dean trial to improve community-police relations?: The whole situation is a tragedy that I pray never happens again. Local police patrolling the same areas so they can get to know the people they are serving is key. Having them writing tickets all day is revenue generation, not policing. Every person in the neighborhoods should know at least 5 officer’s names. They should be friends

How would you assess the performance of city manager David Cooke?: I’m sure he is doing the best he can with what he has. I’m not qualified to be a city manager. I would love to complain about all the wrongs I see that need correcting and blame him, but I don’t have all of the facts. I would prefer to speak with him about some of my concerns and hear his responses before I publicly deem him a success or a failure.