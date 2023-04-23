Here are the candidates for Fort Worth City Council District 11 in May 6 election

Ricardo Avitia

Did not respond

Rick Herring

Age: 58

Campaign website: RickHerringForFortWorth.com

Best way for voters to reach you: RickHerringForFortWorth@gmail.com

Occupation: ERISA Consultant

Education: BBA, Texas Wesleyan University, 1989

Have you run for elected office before? (Please list previous offices sought, with years): No

Please list the highlights of your civic involvement/activism in the city of Fort Worth:

President, Carter Riverside NA (current)

President, Oakhurst Neighborhood Association (former)

Fort Worth Neighbor of the Year 2022

Riverside Alliance, Co-Founder and Moderator (3 terms)

Site Based Decision Management Team - Carter Riverside High School

Site Based Decision Management Team - Oakhurst Elementary School

Carter Riverside Alumni Association, President

Riverside Lions Club

Scenic Fort Worth, former board member

Tarrant County Black Historical and Genealogical Society, former board member

Oakhurst Citizens on Patrol

Fort Worth Zoning Commission

Fort Worth Plan Commission

Fort Worth Scenic Preservation Commission

Fort Worth Historic and Cultural Landmarks Commission

Fort Worth Historic Preservation Plan

Six Points Urban Village Plan

Mixed Use Zoning Advisory Group – 3 terms

Fort Worth Public Art Committees – 3 separate projects

FWISD Distinguished Graduate, 1997

Fort Worth Business Press 40 Under 40, 1998

Have you ever been arrested, charged with a crime or otherwise been part of a criminal proceeding? If yes, please explain: .Class B Misdemeanor Obstruction of a Highway, 2019

Have you been involved in a civil lawsuit or bankruptcy proceeding? If yes, please explain: Chapter 13 Bankruptcy discharged July 23, 2013

Who are your top three campaign contributors?: Rick Herring, Joyce Farmer, Francisco Hernandez

Why are you seeking this office?: To use my 30-plus years of civic involvement to serve the residents of District 11 and Fort Worth. Being newly formed, District 11 needs a representative who can start work on Day 1 and not have a steep learning curve as to how City Hall works, and that person is me. Having been a neighborhood activist, I am the right person to serve the residents of District 11 and forge it into a cohesive district and understand what District 11 is NOT getting from City Hall.

What are the biggest challenges facing the city of Fort Worth?: Sustaining and responding to marginalized and overlooked neighborhoods, explosive growth and sprawl, soaring property taxes for homeowners, and aging infrastructure

If elected, what would your top 3 policy priorities be?: Protecting and preserving the middle- and working-class neighborhoods of District 11, balancing the needs of runaway growth with the needs of current population, and finding meaningful ways to effectively lower property taxes for homeowners.

How will you measure your success as council member?: If all of the residents of District 11 feel that they have a Council representative that will meet with them and hear them, respond to their concerns, and welcome their perspective, then I will count myself successful as a council member. Having said that, I will fight for real, positive change for the residents of District 11.

Why should voters choose you over your opponents?: My extensive experience and background in Fort worth civic affairs give me a distinct advantage that no other candidate can offer. I can start work on Day 1 without a steep learning curve as to what it really means to serve on City Council.

How will you reduce the city’s reliance on residential property taxes?: Fort Worth must expand its efforts to attract new and large businesses to shift some burden from residential property taxes so that they are not the bulk of the City’s tax revenues.

What’s your plan to lower property taxes and not just the tax rate?: An immediate way to accomplish this is to make sure that homeowners are taking advantage of all of the exemptions available to them. Based on my research and analysis, an astonishing number of homeowners in District 11, particularly in our south and east side neighborhoods are not taking advantage of these exemptions. I will make every effort to raise awareness and offer assistance so that homeowners can apply for the exemptions and realize an immediate tax savings. I would be open to considering an increased exemption for our seniors. No seniors should be forced out of their home because they can’t afford property taxes.

How should Fort Worth manage its explosive growth?: Attracting more corporations and businesses and encouraging City staff to be more proactive than reactive in planning for and managing growth.

How should the city engage with neighborhoods like those in the Hemphill Corridor to ensure growth doesn’t displace existing residents?: The City should proactively and robustly reach out to neighborhoods immediately upon learning of impending development in our older neighborhoods. All too often a development project is far down the planning road before residents are even aware it is being considered. To be forewarned is to be forearmed.

How can east Fort Worth develop economically while respecting resident concerns about density?: When developers hold out the carrot of more density equals more development it generally does not turn out that way in less affluent communities. The argument that density drives development is disingenuous at best. East Fort Worth is as dense as west Fort Worth but there seems to be no issue with development of amenities in that area. I have experienced this first hand.

What (if anything) should the city do to make it easier for locally-owned small businesses to flourish in Fort Worth?: Continuing to improve the Development Services Department and removing red-tape and other hindrances will make it easier for small businesses to get started and succeed.

Alliance Texas has seen huge economic growth in its 30+ year existence. How can Fort Worth replicate that success in other parts of the city?: Alliance Texas is a huge economic engine for Fort Worth and we should strive to model that elsewhere in the City. However, we must acknowledge that a massive amount of private investment has played a major part in the success of the Alliance area. Finding far-sighted entrepreneurs with big ideas should be a daily part of Fort Worth’s efforts.

What’s the appropriate balance between Fort Worth’s rapid growth and its culture as the “largest small town in America?”: In the manner that Fort Worth residents are friendly, down to earth, and care for one another, it can be referred to as the “largest small town in America” and I believe most of us want to keep it that way. But Fort Worth can no longer be considered a small town in any way, with any qualifier and culturally or otherwise, so I’m not sure it’s possible to consider the 13th largest city in the United States as having a monolithic culture shared by almost one million people. Many far-flung and distinct communities with their own cultures and priorites comprise the Fort Worth of the 21st Century.

What should Fort Worth do to prevent a repeat of the infrastructure problems north of Loop 820 as the city continues to add residents in areas west and southwest of the loop?: PLAN! PLAN! PLAN! Fort Worth takes a backward approach to building infrastructure in developing areas. Future bond programs should have funds set aside for developing infrastructure before it is needed, not after when communities are in crisis.

What needs to be done in the wake of the Aaron Dean trial to improve community-police relations?: I believe Chief Noakes has done an admirable job of working to improve community-police relations and he has plans to continue this improvement. For most citizens, public safety is considered the number 1 job of city government, and our Police Department needs to be given the tools to fulfill that responsibility. Along with those resources needs to be an equal amount of training and sensitivity in all areas of policing. Being a police officer in a city the size of Fort Worth is a difficult job and there is no such thing as too much training for those who do that job.

How would you assess the performance of city manager David Cooke?: In my opinion, David Cooke has done a good job as city manager. Fort Worth is fiscally sound and is managed as well or better than many large cities across the country. There are concerns surrounding his personal relationships with powerful elements in Fort Worth and it would serve him and the average citizens well for him to continue to address and rectify those concerns.

Christopher Johnson

Did not respond

Tara Maldonado-Wilson

Age: 38

Campaign website: www.votetarawilson.com

Best way for voters to reach you: info@votetarawilson.com / 469-587-9492

Occupation: Registered Nurse

Education: Associate Degree of Applied Science in Nursing, McLennan Community College

Have you run for elected office before? (Please list previous offices sought, with years): Fort Worth City Council District 4; 2021/2022

Please list the highlights of your civic involvement/activism in the city of Fort Worth:

Tarrant County Democratic Election Judge

Tarrant County Democratic Precinct Chair

Tarrant County Community Bail Fund

Executive Board of LGBTQ Saves: a group that focuses on creating safe spaces for LGBTQIA+ youth 12-24

Executive Board of Texas Latina List: a PAC that focuses on getting Hispanic/Latina women in positions of higher office at the local, county, and state level.

Fort Worth Hispanic Chamber of Commerce Ambassador

Leadership Fort Worth Leading Edge 2022 Class for emerging leaders in Fort Worth under 40

Leadership ISD 2022 Cohort: community leaders advocating for public school systems

Hispanic Women’s Network of Texas (HWNT)/Fort Worth Chapter Education Committee

Mentor in the Latinas in Progress (LIP) mentorship program

Have you ever been arrested, charged with a crime or otherwise been part of a criminal proceeding? If yes, please explain: No

Have you been involved in a civil lawsuit or bankruptcy proceeding? If yes, please explain: No

Who are your top three campaign contributors?: Dr. Catalina E. Garcia, Bob Bonilla, Greg Hughes

Why are you seeking this office?: Following the murder of Atatiana Jefferson, I felt compelled to stand up and seek answers for this senseless act. I decided to go to City Hall and attend a City Council meeting for the first time. To my dismay, I along with numerous other distressed community members, was locked out and silenced. At a time when worried residents should have been comforted and reassured, we were met with arbitrary rules and loaded down with procedure. As Covid spread, the absence in leadership from our elected officials was never more apparent. Something as simple as creating an online forum to get information out to the district was just too much work. I decided to step up and run for City Council.

Today, the same issues that motivated me to run in the first place are still the reality that residents of District 11 deal with everyday. As a mom, frontline worker, and Latina from humble roots, I’m as ready as ever to amplify the voices of those so often ignored in this city.

What are the biggest challenges facing the city of Fort Worth?: District 11 is a predominantly low-income residential area with limited access to public transportation, healthy food options, and community resources. Our community faces significant challenges related to poverty, unemployment, and health disparities. It also experiences difficulties accessing quality education, affordable housing, and funding. As a result, zip codes in District 11 have lower life expectancies and face significant barriers to economic mobility.

To address these issues, we need to focus on improving public transportation infrastructure, expanding access to fresh and healthy food options, and promoting economic development and workforce training programs. I will also advocate to increase access to affordable housing and address systemic inequities that contribute to poverty and inequality. Through community engagement and collaboration, we can work towards creating a more equitable, inclusive, and thriving community for all residents.

If elected, what would your top 3 policy priorities be?:

Community Inclusion

Affordable Housing

Equitable Environmental Sustainability

How will you measure your success as council member?: I will measure my success as a council member by the positive impact I have on my district and the city as a whole. This includes improving access to city services, promoting equitable investment into all communities, and centering the voices of the residents at the neighborhood level. Additionally, I will track the progress of any initiatives or programs I champion and seek feedback from community members.

Why should voters choose you over your opponents?: I’m a nurse, a small business owner, and a mother of three. I was raised by my single mom and grandmother. I grew up in a household where putting food on the table, staying safe, and having clean clothes were a struggle my family and I had to face every day. I’m the oldest daughter of three, and played a big role in raising my two siblings. My family responsibilities helped me develop a strong resiliency to hardships.

I am a Frontline Hero. I served Fort Worth throughout the Covid pandemic, and answered the call to help fight Covid-19 in Chicago where they needed Spanish speaking nurses to assist hard hit Hispanic communities. I stepped up for my community by serving Fort Worth during the worst of times. When the electrical grid failed across Texas, I ensured my neighbors were safe by delivering food and water throughout the community.

I am ready to bring the care that Fort Worth needs just like I do every day in the ER.

How will you reduce the city’s reliance on residential property taxes?: One approach to reducing the city’s reliance on residential property taxes would be to cut tax abatements given to corporate developers. I believe that tax abatements should only be given to developers who meet strict standards for worker protections, affordable housing, and environmental sustainability. By increasing revenue from alternative sources and ensuring that corporate developers contribute their fair share, we can reduce the burden on residential property owners and create a more equitable and sustainable tax system.

What’s your plan to lower property taxes and not just the tax rate?: I am against raising taxes. The tax levied on all of us is a very complicated system. Fort Worth’s tax rate is just one small piece of a homeowner’s overall tax rate. If somebody tells you that we as a municipality can alter your taxes so significantly that you can actually notice it, they are lying to you because it is a part of a bigger system that creates the tax bill that you see.

How should Fort Worth manage its explosive growth?: Fort Worth should manage its explosive growth by implementing responsible and sustainable development practices. This includes investing in infrastructure such as transportation, water, and energy systems to support the growing population, as well as prioritizing affordable housing and mixed-use development to promote economic diversity and reduce sprawl. Additionally, the city should prioritize more green spaces and public transportation options to mitigate the negative impacts of growth on the environment and improve quality of life for residents. Finally, community engagement and input should be central to any growth plans to ensure that the needs and concerns of all residents are taken into account.

How should the city engage with neighborhoods like those in the Hemphill Corridor to ensure growth doesn’t displace existing residents?: The city should engage in meaningful and transparent community engagement with the neighborhoods in the Hemphill Corridor to ensure that their voices are heard and their concerns are addressed. This engagement should involve regular meetings with community leaders and residents, as well as surveys and other outreach efforts to gather input from the broader community. The city should work with community organizations and advocates to develop a comprehensive plan that prioritizes affordable housing, protects tenants from displacement, and ensures that new development benefits existing residents. Additionally, the city should explore options for community land trusts, cooperative housing, and other models of community-led development that prioritize long-term affordability and community control.

How can east Fort Worth develop economically while respecting resident concerns about density?: One way to approach economic development in East Fort Worth while respecting resident concerns about density is to focus on promoting mixed-use development that includes both commercial and residential spaces. This approach can help to attract businesses and jobs to the area while also providing housing options for residents. Additionally, the city can work with developers to ensure that new construction projects are designed with the existing character of the neighborhood in mind, and that they include adequate green space and pedestrian-friendly features. Community engagement is also key, as it allows residents to voice their concerns and provide input on development plans. Ultimately, a balance must be struck between economic development and preserving the character of the neighborhood, and this can be achieved through thoughtful planning and community involvement.

What (if anything) should the city do to make it easier for locally-owned small businesses to flourish in Fort Worth?: The city should take several steps to make it easier for locally-owned small businesses to flourish in Fort Worth. For example, improving the business incubators that provide affordable workspace, access to mentors and resources, and networking opportunities for small businesses. Streamlining the licensing and permitting process along with providing financial assistance to small businesses would help support their success.

Alliance Texas has seen huge economic growth in its 30+ year existence. How can Fort Worth replicate that success in other parts of the city?: This question is why Fort Worth is not changing. Alliance Texas is successful because it is a no brainer for businesses to go there. Who wouldn’t want to do business with the Perot family? Despite the economic success, these are the corporations who get tax abatements when they are more than capable to cover their tax bill. This is an example of why Fort Worth leans so hard on residential property tax. A realistic approach for other parts of Fort Worth to replicate the economic success of Alliance Texas includes the city actually investing in infrastructure and amenities that attract businesses and residents, such as public transportation, parks, and cultural institutions. What is the point of developing an area if people cannot even get there for work? It is imperative that the city works with community members and organizations to ensure that the benefits of economic growth are shared equitably among all residents, especially those historically marginalized or disadvantaged.

What’s the appropriate balance between Fort Worth’s rapid growth and its culture as the “largest small town in America?”: In line with the sentiments of Mayor Pro Tem Gyna Bivens, I think that we need to consider a moratorium on growth. The reality is that we are unable to provide sufficient city services such as fire and police to the new outlying housing developments. This is primarily due to the fact that these areas lack adequate tax revenue to cover their impact on the economic infrastructure of Fort Worth. Without sufficient funding, fire and police departments cannot even get out to these areas, which puts the safety of residents at risk.

What should Fort Worth do to prevent a repeat of the infrastructure problems north of Loop 820 as the city continues to add residents in areas west and southwest of the loop?: Instead of continuing to grow and develop, we should focus on properly funding and maintaining our city’s roads and infrastructure, as well as providing quality services to residents. We cannot simply keep expanding without addressing the issue of inadequate street development to accommodate the growing population. It’s time to invest in a mass transit system in Fort Worth and address the root problem. Before approving any new development, we must ensure that we have the necessary infrastructure and resources to support it.

What needs to be done in the wake of the Aaron Dean trial to improve community-police relations?: We need to start a community oversight board that has teeth. Officers must be held accountable for misconduct, and the only way to do that is through the community oversight board. No public facing entity has the ability to perform oversight on themselves. The Fort Worth Police Department underwent an independent audit. That audit showed a lot of issues within the Department. Despite the city having a Police Monitor, they were not given the ability to do proper investigations despite working hand in hand with the City Manager’s office. These examples demonstrate the city and police department’s incapacity to hold themselves responsible.

How would you assess the performance of city manager David Cooke?: I firmly believe that the success of a city should not be measured solely on its financial performance. While some may argue that the current City Manager has been successful in this regard, it cannot be ignored that his leadership has neglected the needs of Fort Worth’s residents. For the past five years, city management has failed to address the issues faced by the people of this city, particularly those who are most vulnerable. Therefore, I do not give David Cooke a high grade for his performance as City Manager. As a leader, it is imperative that we prioritize the well-being and prosperity of all members of our community, not just the wealthy and powerful.

Jeanette Martinez

Age: 40

Campaign website: www.jeanetteforfw.com

Best way for voters to reach you: jeanette@jeanetteforfw.com

Occupation: Administrator

Education: Bachelor of Science, Texas Wesleyan University; Master of Public Administration, University of Texas at Arlington

Have you run for elected office before? (Please list previous offices sought, with years): No

Please list the highlights of your civic involvement/activism in the city of Fort Worth:

Girl Scouts of Texas Oklahoma Plains – Vice-Chair

Rosemont Neighborhood Association – Treasurer

Pathfinders – Board Member

Survive and Thrive Education – Board Member

Leadership Fort Worth - Member

Resource Connection Advisory Committee - Chair

Fort Worth Community Action Partners Council - Member

Tarrant Special Events Foundation - Past President

Hispanic Women’s Network of Texas - Past State Treasurer/Member/Volunteer/LIP Mentor

Fort Worth/Tarrant County Minority Leaders & Citizens Council - Volunteer

SteerFW - Volunteer

FWISD - Volunteer

Junior Achievement - Volunteer

Have you ever been arrested, charged with a crime or otherwise been part of a criminal proceeding? If yes, please explain: .

Leadership Fort Worth, LeadershipClass Program (22-23 Cohort)

Leadership Fort Worth, LeadingEdge Program

Tarrant County Bridge Program

SteerFW Key Holders Program

Have you been involved in a civil lawsuit or bankruptcy proceeding? If yes, please explain: No

Who are your top three campaign contributors?: My campaign finance will be available in the public records when the 30 day report is submitted

Why are you seeking this office?: Born and raised in Fort Worth, I love serving my community and am a dedicated public servant, and advocate for families. District 11 is a brand new council district, and I’m ready to hit the ground running to deliver on safe neighborhoods, revitalizing communities, tax relief, and bringing in smart development. Making sure underserved communities are getting their fair share to fix potholes, improve local parks, and improve city services.

What are the biggest challenges facing the city of Fort Worth?: For District 11 its safe neighborhoods and smart development.

If elected, what would your top 3 policy priorities be?: Safe neighborhoods, revitalize communities, fiscal responsibility

How will you measure your success as council member?: Making sure every family feels safe in their homes and every neighborhood has a voice on projects that impact their quality of life.

Why should voters choose you over your opponents?: I have local government experience, community and stakeholder relationships to deliver for the people. I get the job done.

How will you reduce the city’s reliance on residential property taxes?: To lower the tax burden on homeowners, we need to expand the commercial tax base and sales tax revenue.

What’s your plan to lower property taxes and not just the tax rate?: When setting the tax rate, every council must weigh needs and wants. Just like we approach our home budget. I do know homeowners are feeling the financial burden of tax increases each year so we must work to minimize this burden by being fiscally responsible while delivering on core city services. This might mean we don’t fund as many as “the wants” while we work to expand the commercial tax base.

How should Fort Worth manage its explosive growth?: This is a good problem to have and presents opportunities. Most of the headaches from our growth have been in traffic issues in the high growth areas of the north and west. But everyone is experiencing more traffic. For District 11, where there is limited undeveloped land, we must focus on infill development and seek smart projects that create live, work and play opportunities.

How should the city engage with neighborhoods like those in the Hemphill Corridor to ensure growth doesn’t displace existing residents?: There has been a major disconnect between citizens groups such as Hemphill No Se Vende, neighbors concerned with gentrification, and both developers and City staff. Bridging the gap is essential. This can be done by bridging together the community and all stakeholders to identify common ground regarding nonconforming uses and development projects. We must establish lines of communication with developers to ensure that the community feels heard and considered. Identification of possible incentives to vulnerable residents in the area is critical as well as working with existing businesses to address any concerns or needs. A bilingual Councilmember will best be able to establish trust with historically disenfranchised communities.

How can east Fort Worth develop economically while respecting resident concerns about density?: I think the critical issue is the type of density. Residents are fearful, and rightly so, of poorly built apartments that will decay rapidly and be a blight on the neighborhoods. East Fort Worth experienced this with the massive apartment explosion next to a single family neighborhood that happened in the early eighties in Woodhaven. I think most residents are amenable to mixed use developments that offer retail and restaurants amenities while providing quality housing.

What (if anything) should the city do to make it easier for locally-owned small businesses to flourish in Fort Worth?: The creation of a small business assistance center was a huge step in providing services and resources to help small businesses be successful and sustainable. I would love to see additional centers throughout the city to bring these services closer to business on the outskirts of the city. Connecting businesses to resources such as the Chambers of Commerce and Federal agencies can be helpful as well.

Alliance Texas has seen huge economic growth in its 30+ year existence. How can Fort Worth replicate that success in other parts of the city?: When Alliance was developed, they had little worry about the impact of the surrounding neighborhoods, because there were few. It was a unique partnership between the city, the developers and the FAA. But the lessons learned is that public/private partnership can benefit the city.

What’s the appropriate balance between Fort Worth’s rapid growth and its culture as the “largest small town in America?”: This may be one of our toughest challenges as a city. Fort Worth is a great city to live, work and raise a family and more and more people and businesses are moving here to enjoy what we have to offer. But with this growth, we cannot forget about our underserved and aging communities. We want prosperity to lift all boats and the growth provides opportunities to revitalize communities that help preserve our culture of the “largest small town in America” culture.

What should Fort Worth do to prevent a repeat of the infrastructure problems north of Loop 820 as the city continues to add residents in areas west and southwest of the loop?: I believe that developers need to have a bigger part of the infrastructure improvements that are necessary prior to a project’s start. Let’s learn from our shortcomings and be ok with thinking outside the box.

What needs to be done in the wake of the Aaron Dean trial to improve community-police relations?: In any conflict, both sides need to work to build trust and earn respect. Councilmembers can lead to build better community-police relations or play to anger and fears that solve nothing. Most police officers are doing good work, trying to protect our families. They were there for me when a man was trying to ram me off the road. They were there for me when my son was assaulted and resulted in a concussion from so much trauma to his head and neck even after losing consciousness. There were there for my mother, a retired FWISD employee on a limited income, when her catalytic converter was stolen. Point being, if we want to make positive changes in our community, we cannot label any one group as bad because of the actions of one or a few bad actors. If we want to build safe communities, we need to build positive relationships and work toward change that will prevent another terrible circumstance like Atatiana’s death from happening again.

How would you assess the performance of city manager David Cooke?: Mr. Cooke has done an overall good job. Any city manager needs to give council unbiased advice and demonstrate to the public they operate without a conflict of interest.