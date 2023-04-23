Here are the candidates for Arlington City Council District 4 in May 6 election

Andrew Piel (incumbent)

Piel did not respond to multiple requests to fill out the Fort Worth Star-Telegram’s candidate questionnaire.

Chris Dobson

Age: 44

Campaign website: None

Best way for voters to reach you: cell: 817-602-6061, email: sonodob@gmail.com

Occupation: Dog Walker/Sitter

Education: Masters of Public Administration from UTA CAPPA

Have you run for elected office before? (Please list previous offices sought, with years): Yes many times as atlarge candidate in Arlington

Please list the highlights of your civic involvement/activism in the city of Arlington:

Intern and Founding board member of Arlington Proud. I’ve filed numerous ethical complaints to create accountability among Arlington office holders.

Have you ever been arrested, charged with a crime or otherwise been part of a criminal proceeding? If yes, please explain: Yes, I was arrested in 2000 for possession of marijuana under 2 oz. and parafernalia

Have you been involved in a civil lawsuit or bankruptcy proceeding? If yes, please explain: No

Who are your top three campaign contributors? None this cycle. Money is at the root of many of our political problems

Why are you seeking this office?

This was the only unopposed seat for which I was able to run, but in a larger sense I’m seeking to empower Arlignton’s residents and the city’s employees to participate in our governance and to remake our city.

What are the biggest challenges facing the Arlington City Council?

The council faces an inertia of insulation that seeks to maintain a status quo that benefits very few of our residents. There is a lack of participation in the population that derives legitimately from prior experiences. Thirdly, we are facing a gentrification/affordability crisis that is excluding a growing portion of our community from the benefits of ownership in our society.

If elected, what would your top 3 policy priorities be?

Increasing the transparency, ethical standards, and professionalism of the council; Improving the community’s control of city programs, and insuring resources are directed at needs rather than wants.

How will you measure your success as an Arlington City Council member?

Higher voter turn out and greater resident participation in and control of programs.

Why should voters choose you over your opponents?

I can provide greater control to the residents of Arlington over the policies and programs of our government. I can provide fewer conflicts of interest and greater access to all of our residents.