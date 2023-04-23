Here are the candidates for Arlington City Council District 3 in May 6 election

Marvin Sutton

Age: 60

Campaign website: electmarvinsutton.com

Best way for voters to reach you: 817-602-0644

Occupation: Retired Air Traffic Controller, Former Arlington councilman

Education: UTA - Bachelor of Science in Accounting TCC - Associate in Applied Science in Accounting Federal Aviation Administration Air Traffic Control Training Certification

Have you run for elected office before? (Please list previous offices sought, with years): Yes. Arlington City Council District 3: 2007,2009,2011,2015,2017 and 2019 Arlington Mayor: 2021 Democratic Primary Tarrant County Judge: 2022

Please list the highlights of your civic involvement/activism in the city of Arlington:

Former Arlington City Councilmember District 3

Veterans in Blue Publication Volume V with portrait posted in the Pentagon

Symphony Arlington Vice President

Advisory Committee Junior League of Arlington

Was instrumental in creating the Arlington Redistricting Taskforce

Led the discussion on securing $200,000 for southeast Arlington Highway 360 Corridor Study

Worked to successfully amend the gas drilling ordinance to provide for greater distance around daycares

Tarrant Regional Water Board Advisory Committee

Community Neighborhood Development Committee

League of Cities Transportation and Infrastructure Committee

Arlington Housing Finance Corporation

Former advisory board member of Junior League of Arlington

Volunteer and support local and county food pantry distribution

Started Bowie High School Gives Back Day

Tarrant County Volunteer Deputy Registrar

Member of Arlington Branch of NAACP

Community Cleanups

Have you ever been arrested, charged with a crime or otherwise been part of a criminal proceeding? If yes, please explain: No

Have you been involved in a civil lawsuit or bankruptcy proceeding? If yes, please explain: Yes. Standard Election Contest in June 2017 but withdrew lawsuit in October 2017

Who are your top three campaign contributors? Wyley Seals, Richard Abrams, and Claudio Maique

Why are you seeking this office?

I am passionate about serving and solving problems. I served our country honorably for eight years, our aircrew and passengers for over 30 years, and successfully completed a term on Arlington City Council, never abandoning my oath to protect and defend our constitution and my principles to be independent, fair, and transparent. One of my favorite phrases is: “To whom much is given, much is required.” I feel by seeking this office, it allows me the opportunity to have a positive impact in our community while giving back to our city.

What are the biggest challenges facing the Arlington City Council?

Affordable housing, cost of living, regional transportation, infrastructure, and crime

If elected, what would your top 3 policy priorities be?

Community-enhanced public safety and neighborhood services

Sustainable Infrastructure.

Smart Growth in Economic Development.

How will you measure your success as an Arlington City Council member?

When our citizens do well, our communities do well, and as a result, our city does well. Our city success measures quality of life issues, crime rate, employment rate, cost of living, health, transportation, environment, and recreation. When the majority of these indicators are positive, the council’s public policies are successful.

Why should voters choose you over your opponents?

Voters should vote for me because I am an experienced leader who has been tested during the pandemic, revenue shortfall, extreme winter weather conditions, and unusual extended power and gas outages. I have proven that I can lead and serve under adverse conditions while addressing the needs of our citizens and the tremendous demand on our city services. I’m passionate about serving our community and solving problems that elevate the Arlington experience while improving our quality of life.

Nikkie Hunter

Age: 46

Campaign website: www.votefornikkiehunter.com

Best way for voters to reach you: Cell phone: 817-456-4200

Occupation: Health Care

Education: Bachelors in Marketing Communications/ Masters in Healthcare Management

Have you run for elected office before? (Please list previous offices sought, with years): I am the current City Council Member, elected in 2021

Please list the highlights of your civic involvement/activism in the city of Arlington:

Texas Health Resource Community Impact Board

President- Arlington Housing Finance Committee

Chair- Arlington Finance Committee

District Governor Arlington Rotary Clubs

Texas Health Resource Committee Member

Past President - Arlington Highlands Rotary Club

Public Image- Rotary Club

YMCA - Board of Directors

Arlington Unity Council

Arlington Community Relations Committee

YMCA Campaign Chair

Have you ever been arrested, charged with a crime or otherwise been part of a criminal proceeding? If yes, please explain: No

Have you been involved in a civil lawsuit or bankruptcy proceeding? If yes, please explain: Yes, Discharged in 2017 Bankruptcy was due to working less while caring for a ill family member

Who are your top three campaign contributors? Arlington Police Association, Linebarger, Leyna Noi Dang

Why are you seeking this office?

I want to continue working to serve the people of district 3 by helping to make our neighborhoods a priority. While working to hear the voices of district 3 and working towards safer neighborhoods.

What are the biggest challenges facing the Arlington City Council?

Crime and safety are always a challenge in a city the size of Arlington, but its also a main priority

If elected, what would your top 3 policy priorities be?

Safe Neighborhoods , Keeping taxes low and working towards specific issues in district 3 that need to be addressed ( Streets, traffic , crime, etc)

How will you measure your success as an Arlington City Council member?

I measure my success by the amount of calls that I have been able to take, the amount of house calls I have been able to make and the amount of emails that I have been able to return. I have made it my priority to make my self available to every resident to be at their service when they need me.

Why should voters choose you over your opponents?

I care about every resident in the district and have a proven track record of getting things done in the district. Over the last two years I have tackled specific issues in our district ( Traffic issues, streets and crime). This will not change if I am re-elected. I serve because I truly care about the district and everyone in it.