Here are the candidates for Arlington City Council District 6 in May 6 election

Barbara Odom-Wesley

Age: 74

Campaign website: www.DrOdomWesley.com

Best way for voters to reach you: Email

Occupation: Retired University Professor Healthcare Management

Education: PhD, Health & Family Science; MA, Management & Education; BS, Health Information Management

Have you run for elected office before? (Please list previous offices sought, with years): 2018 - lost election for Arlington City Council District 1; 2019 - Elected to Arlington City Council, District 8 at large; 2021-Re-elected to Arlington City Council District 8 at large

Please list the highlights of your civic involvement/activism in the city of Arlington:

My service has been in Arlington or to Tarrant County: President local, state and national professional associations; NAACP Life Member, Health Chair; United Way Steering Committee; Chair, Municipal Policy, Secretary, Tomorrow Foundation; Representative, Tarrant County Transportation Coalitions; Arlington Memorial Hospital Board; Texas Health Resources Impact Council; MLK Celebration Board; Chartering President, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Arlington Chapter; Tarrant County Homeless Coalitions.

Have you ever been arrested, charged with a crime or otherwise been part of a criminal proceeding? If yes, please explain: No

Have you been involved in a civil lawsuit or bankruptcy proceeding? If yes, please explain: No

Who are your top three campaign contributors? Top contributors are from endorsements

Why are you seeking this office?

To continue the work of eliminating disparities to build unity and inclusiveness in Arlington. I am purposed for service, prepared and a proven leader.

What are the biggest challenges facing the Arlington City Council?

Enhance regional mobility; Promote healthy communities; Protect Livable neighborhoods; Support youth and families

If elected, what would your top 3 policy priorities be?

Promote healthy communities, elevate health literacy; Expand public transportation.

How will you measure your success as an Arlington City Council member?

By accomplishing priorities through collaborative work with my colleagues.

Why should voters choose you over your opponents?

I don’t run against an opponent, I run for the seat. I am purposed through a lifetime of service, prepared and proven through accomplishments in my first two terms.

David Mosby

Age: 66

Campaign website: mosbyforarlington.com

Best way for voters to reach you: email dgmosby@gmail.com, 817 656 7622

Occupation: Business owner

Education: BBA Finance UTA MBA Intl Business TCU

Have you run for elected office before? (Please list previous offices sought, with years): Precinct chairman 4113 Tarrant County 1992-2004

Please list the highlights of your civic involvement/activism in the city of Arlington:

Advent Lutheran Church, Finance/Stewardship Committee

Startup Weekend Sana’a and Aden, Business Plan Coach

Texas Christian University, Business Plan Judge and Neeley School of Business Interviewer

Texas Christian University MBA Alumni Association, President

Leadership Fort Worth, Participant and Facilitator

Rotary Club of Fort Worth, Paul Harris Fellow, several chairmanships

FWISD Adopt-A-School, Career Visits Chairman, German language teaching assistant

Tarrant County Housing Partnership, Board of Directors, Finance Committee

Tarrant County College, Business Advisory Committee

National Association of Paramedical Examiners, Steering Committee Chairman

North Texas MS Society, Board of Directors, Executive Committee

Tarrant County Precinct Chairman and Election Judge

Fort Worth Sister Cities International, Board of Directors, Executive Committee

Fort Worth Jaycees, Board Director - Public Relations

Have you ever been arrested, charged with a crime or otherwise been part of a criminal proceeding? If yes, please explain: No

Have you been involved in a civil lawsuit or bankruptcy proceeding? If yes, please explain: Yes Bankruptcy due to business decision

Who are your top three campaign contributors? Jim Motheral, Mark Liberato, Connie Fox

Why are you seeking this office?

I was asked to run by a Republican group. Having complained about problems of the City Council in the past, I knew I had to put up or shut up.

What are the biggest challenges facing the Arlington City Council?

Crime, Property Tax Relief, Zoning, Transparency, Reckless spending

If elected, what would your top 3 policy priorities be?

1. To lower violent crime which has been rising

2. To lower property tax

3. To evaluate apartment construction applications

How will you measure your success as an Arlington City Council member?

If my priorities are accomplished.

Why should voters choose you over your opponents?

My opponent has done little to increase public safety, nothing to curb the growth of property tax, and nothing to curb the growth of apartments. She has very little financial experience and I have publicly questioned many expenses.