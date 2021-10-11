After 'Candid' Talks With the Taliban, US to Provide Aid to Afghanistan

The Taliban announced on Sunday, 10 October, that it had reached a deal with the United States to receive humanitarian aid from them, The Associated Press reported.

These talks between the Taliban and the US were the first since the latter's controversial withdrawal from Afghanistan, and according to the Taliban, their discussions "went well."

The US on the other hand, merely stated that both parties “discussed the United States’ provision of robust humanitarian assistance, directly to the Afghan people.”

The US also made it very clear that the talks did not in any way whatsoever imply its recognition of the Taliban government that currently rules Afghanistan.

Referring to the talks as 'candid' and 'professional', a Department of State spokesman said that they "focused on security and terrorism concerns and safe passage for US citizens, other foreign nationals and our Afghan partners, as well as on human rights, including the meaningful participation of women and girls in all aspects of Afghan society”, the AP report added.

The Taliban, too, conveyed to the US that it was committed to prevent Afghanistan from becoming a launchpad for terrorist activities against other countries.

The biggest threat for the US that is emerging out of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan is the Islamic State Khorasan Province, or ISKP.

Most experts say that the ISKP is also an enemy of the Taliban, with the former claiming responsibility for the suicide bombing last Friday in a Shia mosque in Kunduz that killed dozens.

However, the Taliban categorically rejected the possibility of an anti-ISKP alliance with the US, with Taliban spokesman Suhail Shaheen saying that the Taliban would be "able to tackle Daesh independently.”

(With inputs from The Associated Press.)

