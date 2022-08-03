Candice Alcaraz is first Black woman elected as Wyandotte County district court judge

One of the longest tenured judges in Wyandotte County was unseated by his primary challenger in Tuesday’s election.

With 11,796 votes, assistant district attorney Candice Alcaraz won 69% of the votes against Division 16 Judge Wes Griffin, who was elected in 2008. Alcaraz is the first Black woman to be elected district court judge in Wyandotte County.

Division 12 Judge Tony Martinez was elected in 2019. With 72% of the votes Tuesday, Martinez won against opponent David Patrzykont, an attorney and firefighter in Wyandotte County.

Tuesday’s winner will become the next judges as there are no opposing candidates running in November’s general election.

Six judges ran unopposed in the primary:

Tim Dupree (Division 3) Bill Klapper (Division 6) Kathleen Lynch (Divison 10) William Mahoney (Division 7) Aaron Roberts (Division 5) Delia Maira York (Division 15)