Candelaria Announces Appointment of Manuel Gomez to Its Board of Directors

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Candelaria Mining Corp. (TSX-V: CAND, OTC PINK: CDELF) (the “Company”) is pleased to announce that Manuel Gomez has been appointed to the Board of Directors (the “Board”) of the Company effective December 15, 2022. Mr. Gomez was previously a director of the Company from March 17, 2016 until February 1, 2021.



Mr. Manuel Gomez holds a Bachelor of Accounting degree from Instituto Tecnologico y de Estudios Superiores de Monterrey, and an MBA from City University in Zurich. Mr. Gomez received his CFA in 1993. Mr. Gomez worked as a Fund manager at UBS where he was responsible for a US$500 million fund investing in Spain and Portugal. He was a Senior Vice President at the Credit Suisse Group and in 2008 founded Horizon Asset Management where he acts as CEO. Mr. Gomez has been involved in mining and alternative investments sectors since 2008. He is also a member of the Institute of Directors (London), an institute that aims towards educating board members on corporate governance.

Mike Struthers, CEO, commented: “Mr. Gomez represents a significant shareholding in Candelaria, and brings a wealth of experience in the Mexican mining sector which will be highly valuable to the Company in the future.”

