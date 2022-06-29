Candace Parker becomes first WNBA player with 6,000 points, 3,000 rebounds, 1,500 assists

The Sky's the limit for Candace Parker, who recorded another milestone in her basketball career on Wednesday.

The 36-year-old Chicago Sky forward/center became the first player in WNBA history to reach 6,000+ points, 3,000+ rebounds and 1,500+ assists. Parker eclipsed the achievement during a 91-83 win over the Connecticut Sun, where she put up 25 points, 11 rebounds, seven assists and four blocks.

Basketball Hall of Famer Tamika Catchings, who played her entire 15-year career for the Indiana Fever, was only 12 assists away from becoming the first member of the club. Catchings finished her WNBA career in 2016 with 7,380 points, 3,315 rebounds and 1,488 assists.

Parker's list of accolades is as long as the 6-4 star herself.

She led the Tennessee Lady Volunteers to two consecutive NCAA Championships under coach Pat Summitt in 2007 and 2008. A day after winning the NCAA title, Parker was drafted by the Los Angeles Sparks with the first overall pick in the 2008 WNBA Draft. In her first season with the Sparks, Parker became the first WNBA player to win Rookie of the Year and the Most Valuable Player in the same season, joining Wilt Chamberlain and Wes Unseld as the only other basketball players to do so.

Parker played for the Sparks for 13 seasons, winning a WNBA championship and WNBA Finals MVP in 2016. She joined the Chicago Sky in 2021, where she won her second WNBA championship.

Candace Parker, shown during a 2021 game with the Chicago Sky.

Last week, Parker set another WNBA record with her third career triple-double in the Sky's 82-59 win over the Los Angeles Sparks to move her past Sheryl Swoopes, Courtney Vandersloot and Sabrina Ionescu, who have two career triple-doubles apiece.

Parker was nominated for an ESPY on Tuesday for the Best Athlete in Women's Sports, alongside Oksana Masters (Cross Country Skiing, Road Cycling, Biathlon), Sunisa Lee (Gymnastics) and Katie Ledecky (Swimming).

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Candace Parker makes WNBA history as Chicago Sky beat Connecticut Sun