Candace Owens Hilariously Botches Her Elect-Trump Plea On 'Tucker Carlson'

Conservative commentator Candace Owens was on a fearmongering roll Monday about how the “radical left” is “gonna come for you” and “move into the suburbs.”
Owens, on Tucker Carlson’s Fox News show, seemed to buy into the paranoid view of the left that the prime time host laid out months ago. But Owens didn’t quite nail her point.
“You are either on the side of mob rule or you are on the side of law and order. And I am on the side of mob rule,” she told Carlson. “Tomorrow I’ll be casting my ballot for Donald J. Trump.”
Whoops.
Carlson didn’t seem to catch the blunder. “Amen,” he said. “Nicely put.”
Welp.— Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) November 3, 2020
Looks like Candace Owens flubbed her talking point.
Owens: "You are either on the side of mob rule or you are on the side of law and order. And I am on the side of mob rule. Tomorrow, I'll be casting my ballot for Donald J. Trump."
Tucker: "Amen. Nicely put." pic.twitter.com/9n1TnBtRTZ
People on Twitter roasted Owens for the flub.
"And I am on the side of mob rule."— FLW 🔞🍑 (@LoneWolfFlame) November 3, 2020
Are you sure this is a flub? Seems pretty accurate to me.
Isn’t that a Freudian slip?— Debbie Saag (@debbskis) November 3, 2020
Freudian slip?— Jim Schaubroeck (@jimschaubroeck) November 3, 2020
Hahahahaha. Amen to that!!! Ms Owens let’s the truth slip out !!!! #candaceForMobRule— CallMeSpooky (@jadasmith99) November 3, 2020
At least she's honest.— Useless Nobody (@UselessNobody8) November 3, 2020
That quote will live on for decades. See, Fox News is full of entertainment.— 🇺🇸 SDBeachFan™ (@sd_beach) November 3, 2020
Candace Owens. pic.twitter.com/ix1TAfUPzZ— Melanie L Stone (@Stone1ML) November 3, 2020
Love HuffPost? Become a founding member of HuffPost Plus today.
This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.