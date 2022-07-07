Candace Cameron Bure's daughter Natasha says it's 'frustrating' that people assume she only gets acting work because of her mom

Candace Cameron-Bure (right) and Natasha Bure (left) attend the premiere of Disney's "Aladdin" in 2019. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Natasha Bure says it's "frustrating" people think she gets roles because of her mom Candace Cameron Bure.

"I'm out here like everyone else just grinding," she said.

Natasha said she wants a "raw and gritty" part one day.

Candace Cameron Bure's daughter Natasha Bure told Today in a recent interview that it's "frustrating" people assume that children of celebrities who act don't have to earn their roles.

Candace is one of the queens of Christmas at the Hallmark Channel — she filmed her first Christmas movie in 2008 and has appeared in at least one "Countdown to Christmas" movie for the network every year since 2013, Us Weekly reported. She's also the star of the network's "Aurora Teagarden Mysteries" series.

Natasha had a prominent role in "Switched At Christmas," in which she played her mother's daughter. In "Aurora Teagarden Mysteries," she played a younger version of Candace's character Aurora. Natasha's first acting credit on IMDb is in her mom's series "Make It Or Break It" which ran on ABC Family from 2009 to 2012.

But Natasha told Today that she doesn't get her jobs because of her mom's name. "A lot of people will kind of assume that if I get any job or work at all that it's from her," she said. "Or it's given to me or it's handed to me, and it's honestly quite literally the opposite."

"I work hard for everything that I do, and I'm out here like everyone else just grinding and trying to follow my dreams and make them come true," Natasha said, who has appeared in Hallmark movies like 2020's "Home Sweet Home" independently of her mother.

"So I think that's one misconception that's a little bit frustrating to see," she said, adding that auditioning is a "struggle."

Though she doesn't rely on her mom to get her work, Natasha does value Candace's advice.

"One of the biggest pieces of advice she's given me, and she gave it to me a while ago, it's to say yes to things that scare you and to really go after things that are out of your comfort zone," Natasha said. "Because those are the types of experiences that are really going to push you in your life."

And Natasha doesn't necessarily want to follow her mom's career trajectory. She shared that she'd like to take on a "raw and gritty" dramatic role one day.

