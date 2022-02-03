Candace Cameron Bure Says 'Emotionally Available' Bob Saget Was the First Man She Saw Cry

Candace Cameron Bure/INSTAGRAM

Candace Cameron Bure is sharing more about her late friend Bob Saget after the actor's untimely death last month.

"He was so emotionally available all the time," Cameron Bure, 45 — who played D.J. Tanner opposite Saget as her TV dad, Danny Tanner, on Full House — told Hoda Kotb in an interview that will air in full Thursday on Today.

Of their time on set together, which began when Cameron Bure was cast at the age of 10, she said, "He was really the first person in my life as a man that I saw cry and have those emotions right at the forefront of his conversations."

"I felt so safe with him," Cameron Bure continued, adding that it was "one of the things that made Bob so special."

"If you were hurting, he would hurt with you. You would see the tears well up in his eyes," she said. "Bob is a remarkable person, and I've never had a friendship like the one I've had with him. And that's why it makes it so hard."

In the weeks since Saget's Jan. 9 death at the age of 65, Cameron Bure has expressed her heartbreak numerous times on social media.

On Jan. 14, the actress shared an Instagram post with a photo of her receiving a hug from Saget during her 1996 wedding.

"Hug like Bob ♥️ I love you my sweet sweet Bobby daddy," she captioned the black-and-white picture.

Days earlier, she shared another picture of herself with Saget, writing that the late comedian was the "glue" that held their TV family together.

"We are all family, but you were the glue. The sticky, messy, squishy, sweet, lovable glue. My childhood is wrapped up in you, my formative teenaged years and the rest of adulthood," she wrote on Jan. 11. "You taught me to feel deeply at such a young age. You were never afraid or ashamed to share your emotions, to cry, to love, to laugh and say it out loud."

After her Today appearance, which is her first interview about Saget's death and was filmed ahead of the Thursday morning episode, Cameron Bure appeared on her Instagram Story, saying, "It felt good to publicly talk about him in that way, because it's been hard to grieve alone."