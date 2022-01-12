Candace Cameron Bure Says Death of TV Dad Bob Saget 'Hurts Like Nothing I've Ever Felt Before'

Candace Cameron Bure is continuing to grieve after the death of her beloved friend and television dad, Bob Saget.

On Tuesday, Cameron Bure, 45, paid tribute to Saget in a lengthy Instagram post, calling the late actor — who died on Sunday at age 65 — "the glue" of her Full House family.

The pair first started working together in 1987 as Danny and DJ Tanner, the father-daughter duo on Full House, before reprising their roles on the reboot Fuller House, which ran on Netflix from 2016-2020.

"Oh, Bob. Why'd you have to leave us so soon? We are all family, but you were the glue," Cameron Bure wrote beside a photo of her hugging Saget. "The sticky, messy, squishy, sweet, lovable glue. My childhood is wrapped up in you, my formative teenaged years and the rest of adulthood."

"You taught me to feel deeply at such a young age. You were never afraid or ashamed to share your emotions, to cry, to love, to laugh and say it out loud," she continued. "We've always been so deeply connected since the day we met when I was 10 years old."

"You weren't just like a father, but one of my closest friends in life," the actress went on. "This hurts like nothing I've ever felt before. I love you, I love you, I love you. You knew that. I knew that. But I have to say it again."

Continuing her post, Cameron Bure said she wished she could have one more interaction with Saget, who was "always so protective of me, and cared about everything. And everybody."

"You were the best. You were… Bob. There will never be another like you," she finished. "I wish you could see the outpouring of love you have. You've certainly left a beautiful legacy in kindness, compassion, loyalty, generosity, and love❤️. I'm not saying goodbye because you'll never leave my heart. Even with this gigantic tear in it 💔"

Saget was found dead Sunday at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, Florida, following his stand-up comedy performance at the Ponte Vedra Concert Hall, outside of Jacksonville the previous night.

The star's family confirmed his death in a statement, sharing how "devastated" they were by his passing.

"He was everything to us and we want you to know how much he loved his fans, performing live and bringing people from all walks of life together with laughter," the family statement read. "Though we ask for privacy at this time, we invite you to join us in remembering the love and laughter that Bob brought to the world."

Tuesday's post from Cameron Bure is the latest tribute that she has shared since the news of Saget's death broke.

On Twitter Sunday, shortly after his death was confirmed, the Full House actress wrote, "I don't know what to say. I have no words. Bob was one of the best humans beings I've ever known in my life. I loved him so much."

The following day, Cameron Bure posted a slideshow of photos featuring her and Saget on the Full House and Fuller House set hugging and smiling at each other.

"I love you sooooo much. I don't want to say goodbye 💔. 35 years wasn't long enough," she captioned the images.

That same day, Cameron Bure released a joint statement with her Full House costars — including John Stamos, Dave Coulier, Jodie Sweetin, Lori Loughlin, Andrea Barber, Scott Weinger, Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, and series creator Jeff Franklin — honoring Saget.

The group reposted the same message on their respective accounts, alongside a photo of the cast together.

"Thirty-five years ago, we came together as a TV family, but we became a real family. And now we grieve as a family," the statement read. "Bob made us laugh until we cried. Now our tears flow in sadness, but also with gratitude for all the beautiful memories of our sweet, kind, hilarious, cherished Bob."

The group's statement continued, "He was a brother to us guys, a father to us girls and a friend to all of us. Bob, we love you dearly. We ask in Bob's honor, hug the people you love. No one gave better hugs than Bob."