Candace Cameron Bure Says 'It's Christmas' As She Shares Holiday-Themed Selfie

Candace Cameron Bure is in the Christmas spirit!

The Hallmark Channel star, 45, shared a selfie on her Instagram Story Wednesday revealing she was decked out for the holidays while on what appeared to be the set of a new Christmas movie.

Cameron Bure had her hair styled in wavy curls, wore a red dress and had on red lipstick to match.

"It's Christmas of course," she captioned the smiling photo, including a Christmas tree emoji.

The actress has appeared in more than two dozen Hallmark Channel films throughout her career, with several being holiday movies.

Despite her long resume, Cameron Bure gets more and more nervous with each holiday film season, the Fuller House star has said.

"I worry all the time about my movies," Cameron Bure said on The Call to Mastery podcast in March. "I actually got sick to my stomach on this last Christmas movie that aired in November because I've created an anxiety for myself because my movies have been the top-performing movie seven years in a row, and you know, one day you're going to slide off that pedestal."

She added, "And so every year, it kind of makes me sicker and sicker every time I have a movie to come out because I'm like, 'Is this going to be the year? Is this it?'"

Marcel Williams/ Crown Media Candace Cameron Bure in If I Only Had Christmas

Cameron Bure revealed that she's tried to get herself out of that mindset by reminding herself why she started making Hallmark Channel movies in the first place, which she said was her return to the industry.

"I had to remind myself of my why and then let it go and just say, 'You know what, it doesn't matter what those ratings are,'" she added.

The Full House alum has also spoken about the common assumption that making Christmas films is easy.

While appearing on The Paula Faris Podcast in February, the host expressed her desire to make a cameo in one of the made-for-TV films and joked, "I mean really, how hard is it? Don't you get that all the time?"

"I'm kidding!" Faris added, though Cameron Bure confirmed that she does often face that remark.

"Can we just talk about this for a second?" she said. "I get that all the time. 'How hard is it to be in a Hallmark movie?' Like, 'Can I be in a Hallmark movie?'"

Cameron Bure added: "And I'm like, 'Are you a professional actor? No? Then no, you cannot.'"