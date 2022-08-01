Candace Cameron Bure roasted by Hilary Duff’s husband Matthew Koma on TikTok

Actor Candace Cameron Bure has been roasted by Hilary Duff’s husband Matthew Koma on TikTok over an Independence Day video she shared earlier this month.

The Full House star – who was recently at the centre of a publicity storm after TikTok star JoJo Siwa described her as the “rudest” celebrity she’d ever met – posted a video of herself dressed in patriotic US-themed garb while Bruce Springsteen’s “Born in the USA” plays in the background.

“I mean, c’mon, would you expect anything less from me?” Bure said. “Happy Fourth of July!”

However, as musician Koma pointed out on social media over the weekend, “Born in the USA” was in fact written by Springsteen as a scathing critique of US patriotism.

“Yeah that, the song you’re playing? Yeah, it’s about veterans coming home from Vietnam and being treated like s***. Yeah, it’s not about the Fourth of July,” Koma said on TikTok on Saturday 30 July.

A number of comments posted directly to Bure’s TikTok also pointed out the irony of her using the song.

“Read the room,” one said, while another remarked: “Do y’all know the meaning of this song? It’s not exactly pro America LOLOL.”

After Siwa’s criticism of Bure went viral last month, the actor apologised for a past incident in which she snubbed a young Siwa on the red carpet.

Koma and Bure as seen in the former’s TikTok video (Matthew Koma/Candace Cameron Bure via TikTok)

Siwa also confirmed that the Full House star been in touch personally, and had discussed the incident in a private phone call.

Bure said the pair were now “all good” and warned viewers about the impact their words can have on social media.

“I think that the lesson we can learn is to be mindful of no matter how many followers you have, even a 10-second trending TikTok video can do damage,” she said.