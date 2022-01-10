Candace Cameron Bure Reacts to Death of TV Dad Bob Saget: 'One of the Best Human Beings'

Bob Saget/Candace Cameron

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic Bob Saget, Candace Cameron Bure

Candace Cameron Bure is reacting to the death of her television dad Bob Saget.

Saget was found dead in his hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando on Sunday afternoon following a performance in Jacksonville, Fla., Saturday night, the Orange County Sheriff's Office confirmed in a tweet. He was 65.

Following the news of his death, Cameron Bure, 45, mourned Saget in a touching tribute posted to Twitter.

"I don't know what to say . I have no words. Bob was one of the best humans beings I've ever known in my life. I loved him so much," she wrote.

Saget and Cameron Bure first started working together in 1987 as a father-daughter pair on Full House and later the reboot Fuller House, which made its debut on Netflix in 2016.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office confirmed Saget's death on Sunday. "Earlier today, deputies were called to the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes for a call about an unresponsive man in a hotel room. The man was identified as Robert Saget and pronounced deceased on scene. Detectives found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case," the Florida officials wrote on Twitter.

Philadelphia-born Saget was most famous for his role as Danny Tanner on the sitcom Full House in the '80s and '90s. His other notable credits included How I Met Your Mother and America's Funniest Home Videos, as well as his many years doing standup.

Saget is survived by his wife Kelly Rizzo and his three daughters — Aubrey, Lara, and Jennifer — who he shares with his first wife Sherri Kramer.

Last year, Saget came to Cameron Bure's defense when the Hallmark actress revealed on Saget's podcast Here For You that she often gets criticized for appearing to be happy all the time.

"I'm going to ask you to talk about me for a second," Cameron Bure told Saget in April, before asking, "For those people that think that because I am a happy, positive person, that I must be a fake person, would you say that that's true or false?"

Saget assured his former on-screen daughter, "You're the opposite of fake. And I'm sorry — you're perky sometimes. What's wrong with being perky?"

"Thank you," the mom-of-three told Saget. "I only ask that because sometimes you read comments, and most of them, they roll off my back. But when people are annoyed at me that I'm such a happy person … I was like, let someone speak into this that's known me since I was 9 years old."

In response, Saget added, "You're a positive person. So if you're perky, it's because you're excited, and/or you've had a lot of caffeine. That's what people should know — there's nothing fake about you."

Another one of Saget's Full House costars and longtime friend, John Stamos, paid tribute to the comedian on Sunday.

"I am broken. I am gutted. I am in complete and utter shock. I will never ever have another friend like him. I love you so much Bobby," Stamos tweeted.