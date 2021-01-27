Candace Cameron Bure Defends Her Clapback Over Family Photo Criticism: 'I'm Not Posting for Your Negativity'

Steven Ferdman/Getty Candace Cameron Bure

Candace Cameron Bure has no time for negative comments about her family.

On Wednesday, the Fuller House star, 44, defended her recent decision to call out "haters" who criticized a family portrait she had posted on social media, telling Extra that she was channeling her inner "mama bear" at the time.

"Listen, on social media, everyone gets criticized. And if you are a celebrity, it just comes with the territory and I can handle it. But the second someone starts to criticize my children, or say negative things like [that], mama bear comes out," she said.

"I just had to remind people that there are real people with real feelings behind the screen and I'm not posting for your negativity," Cameron Bure continued. "In that instance, I was simply sharing a family photo, which was so beautiful to me. Even a hint of people criticizing my family picture, I wasn't going to take."

On Jan. 2, Cameron Bure shared a family photo on Instagram in celebration of the new year.

The shot, which was taken by Fuller House costar Dave Coulier's wife, photographer Melissa Coulier, showed the actress posing on a wooden porch alongside her husband Valeri Bure and kids Natasha, 22, Lev, 20, and Maksim, 18.

When Cameron Bure began receiving negative remarks about the post, she responded in the comments section, "Wow- I post a family photo and you all find everything you don't like about it or can make fun of. Do better than that. Please."

The mother of three then called out people "who thought it would be funny to point out things and share their commentary" on her Facebook.

Candace Cameron Bure/Instagram Candace Cameron Bure's Instagram comment

"I posted my family Christmas photo and sadly, there were so many unkind comments," she wrote. "Do you think it's funny to criticize someone's children? To make jokes about them? To critique our poses? The direction in which we are looking? Our physical appearance and facial expressions?"

"I wished blessings upon everyone as I shared it in the spirit of a happy new year, yet so many of you came back with jokes about our appearance and criticism of what you thought would have been a better photo. Shame on you," Cameron Bure continued.

The star went on to encourage people to "be better than that," adding that she is "praying for humanity."

"Manners and respect. If you don't like something, just move on. There are people and real feelings behind every screen," she wrote. "P.S. Please don't tell me to ignore the 'haters.' There were plenty of well meaning people who thought it would be funny to point out things and share their commentary, 'with love.' Umm... that's not love. That's rude. Try kind. It looks good on everyone."

Recently, Cameron Bure also addressed criticism from fans that took issue with who she follows on social media. In a response video to the backlash, she told viewers that a "follow does not mean an endorsement."

"And it's always strange to me because I follow a very broad range of people — politically, within my work industry and then personal friends and things I like. But a follow does not mean an endorsement," she explained in a clip posted on her Instagram — where she follows a handful of political figures, including President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, Barack Obama, Donald and Melania Trump.

"A follow does not mean I agree with everything they say and do. It just means I follow a broad range of people so that I have perspective. I want to know what's going on in the world, I want to hear different sides of the argument. I follow people in entertainment that I don't necessarily agree with or act the same way, but I want to hear what our society, what culture is dishing out."

"I follow left and right, but it doesn't make my blood boil," Cameron Bure added. "I don't get angry at it. So maybe it's healthy for some of you not to follow people you disagree with. But it doesn't upset me — it just gives me perspective."