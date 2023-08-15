Candace Cameron Bure’s Daughter Natasha Vows to ‘Show Less Skin’ Moving Forward: ‘Upholding Modesty’

She opened up about finding confidence and embracing her beliefs: “I don't ever want to compromise my values”

Natasha Bure, the daughter of Fuller House star Candace Cameron Bure, announced on social media that she will be showing” less skin” from now on.

The 25-year-old influencer, who’s been vocal about her religious beliefs on social media, took to Instagram to reveal the reasons behind her decision.

“Modesty & I have come a long way truthfully,” Natasha shared on her Instagram Story on Aug. 11, per E! News. “A year or two ago I dressed COMPLETELY different and showed WAY more of my body than I ever needed to.”

Natasha — whose family has been vocal about their conservative (and sometimes controversial) Christian values — said that she “was finding my worth and thinking that showing more skin was attractive.”

"I actually think the opposite now,” she continued. “I think dressing classy & upholding modesty is so beautiful. I'll actually feel myself 100x more & am so much more confident in outfits that show less skin."

"I still want to dress stylishly and keep up with the trends but I don't ever want to compromise my values," Natasha added. "I want my words and how I present myself, to match!!"

The Home Sweet Home star is the oldest daughter of Candace, 47, and former hockey player Valeri Bure, followed by brothers Lev, 23, and Maksim, 20.

"We are a very close family and no matter what's on the schedule, we all stick together," Candace told PEOPLE in 2011. "We have dinner together just about every night and our weekends are all about having fun together. My time is so short with them and I know that when they start driving, it will start to change. But for now, I keep them close."

Natasha made her debut in the public eye at 17 when she joined Team Adam Levine on season 11 of The Voice. She advanced to the next round after her first performance, but was eliminated in the second.

Exploring the acting sphere, she appeared in Aurora Teagarden Mysteries alongside her mother, one episode of Fuller House and a few Hallmark Channel films. Despite being Candace’s daughter, Natasha said it was difficult to break into Hollywood.

"The misconception is that everything is handed to you, or that you don't have to work for what you get," she told PEOPLE in 2022. "Whether it would be if I would get [cast] in a school play or something, I had people and friends that would say, 'Oh, it's just because her mom got her the role,' or things like that."

"My parents are so far removed from my life,” she added. “They wish that they were more involved, which is actually something we joke about all the time. I would say that I work for everything that I get, and I'm hustling on my own, and I have a completely separate life from my parents, or from anyone, really."

