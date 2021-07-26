Cancer survivor Kevin McDowell posts best-ever U.S. finish at Olympics triathlon

Ten years ago, Kevin McDowell was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s Lymphoma.

On Monday, he posted the best-ever finish by an American triathlete at the Olympics.

The 28-year-old finished the swimming leg of Monday's triathlon at Tokyo Bay in 47th place, five spots from last place. He then rode a strong bike leg to the front of the pack and ran across the finish line in 1:45:54, good for a sixth-place finish. Kristian Blummenfelt of Norway won gold in a race run under sweltering conditions.

McDowell's performance bested Hunter Kemper's seventh-place finish at the 2008 Beijing Games, the previous top effort by a U.S. triathlete. It's not a spot he could imagine when he learned of his cancer diagnosis in 2011 at 18 years old. He was the world junior bronze medalist in triathlon at the time.

“My whole world was upside down where I was actually — instead of focusing on trying to win the world title — I was fighting for my life to beat cancer,” McDowell told NBC Chicago prior to Monday's race.

Jul 26, 2021; Tokyo, Japan; Kevin McDowell (USA) places sixth in the men's triathlon in 1:45.54 during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Summer Games at Odaiba Marine Park.

McDowell spent six months in chemotherapy to treat his condition. He was eventually declared cancer-free. But he told NBC Chicago that it was years before he felt ready to compete again at a high level.

“My family was like ‘give it one more go for 2019, then you can walk away if it’s not going to work out,' he said. "And boy am I glad they said that."

McDowell told Team USA on Monday that it was Kemper — the man whose performance he bested — who inspired him after his cancer diagnosis.

"Hunter was definitely an inspiration to me through all of this," McDowell said. "He's one who took me under his wing when I had some really tough years returning after cancer."

McDowell may not have medaled on Monday. But he'll come home from Tokyo with a big win regardless.

