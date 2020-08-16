Cancer patients will live for less time because of NHS care suspension

People with cancer will die sooner because the NHS suspended so much screening, testing and treatment of the disease during the pandemic, according to new research.

The chances of people in the UK with breast cancer surviving for five years after diagnosis could fall from 85% to 83.5%, the IPPR thinktank and CF healthcare consultancy found.

Five-year survival for bowel cancer could drop from 58.4% to 56.1%, while people with lung cancer would see their chances of being alive after that time fall from 16.2% to 15.4%.

Harry Quilter-Pinner, the IPPR’s associate director and head of its health programme, said that such declines “would represent a significant setback to progress” in cancer survival made in recent years. If these falls occur, the outcomes would be equivalent to those seen six years ago in breast cancer, eight years ago in bowel cancer and one year ago in lung cancer.

The shutdown of cancer screening as the NHS concentrated on treating patients with Covid-19 meant that 210,000 people a week could not be screened, urgent referrals of patients suspected of having cancer fell by 40%, and there were far fewer CT and MRI scans, the IPPR said. In addition, the number of people having surgery, chemotherapy or radiotherapy fell by up to 40%, he added.

NHS England has delivered supplies of chemotherapy drugs to cancer patients at home to help them avoid hospital. Up to 10,000 deliveries were made over three months at the peak of the pandemic, it said.

Community nurses, pharmacists and other NHS staff in places such as Dudley in the West Midlands and Torbay in Devon drop off the drugs. Guy’s and St Thomas’ NHS trust in south London now undertakes up to 500 such deliveries a month.

Meanwhile, most doctors think the NHS is unlikely to get back to its normal service provision before the winter, despite health service bosses in England telling them to do so.

In a survey of 4,729 doctors in England and Wales undertaken by the British Medical Association, seven in 10 thought that it a return to normality was either highly (40%) or fairly (30%) unlikely. A massive backlog of care built up during the pandemic as a result of many services being largely or entirely paused. But NHS bosses and ministers now want hospitals to treat as many people with non-Covid illness as possible before winter 2020-21 brings the usual intense pressures, especially breathing problems in elderly people, and a potential second wave of the pandemic.