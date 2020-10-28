Cancer operations cancelled in Nottingham as city and county braces for Tier 3

Nottingham hospital bosses have cancelled some cancer operations due to “pressure on intensive care units”.

The city and neighbouring boroughs had been preparing for Tier 3 restrictions to come into force on Thursday – and a surge in cases has meant the rest of Nottinghamshire looks set to follow.

The PA news agency understands that following talks between the Government and local leaders in the northern areas of the county on Wednesday, the new measures are likely to affect all of Nottinghamshire from Friday.

Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust medical director Keith Girling said the trust had taken the “extremely difficult decision” to postpone four cancer operations this week.

The head of the NHS trust, which runs Nottingham’s two main hospitals, previously said some non-urgent surgery and appointments would have to be cancelled because of a spike in Covid-19 admissions.

It is understood the trust has not implemented a blanket cancellation of cancer operations.

Confirming the cancellation of some operations, Dr Girling said: “We’ve had to make the extremely difficult decision to postpone operations for four of our cancer/pre-cancer patients this week due to pressure on our intensive care units from both Covid-19 and non-Covid related emergencies.

“We expect to treat one of the postponed patients next week, and we’re in contact with the others to arrange a new date, which will be imminent.

“This delay, however short, will be incredibly hard for the patients and their families, and I’m truly sorry for any distress this will have caused.

“We are working closely with partners, and from next week we will be increasing our work with the independent sector to ensure we can continue to carry out urgent and cancer operations.”

