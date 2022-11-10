Cancer Monoclonal Antibodies Market Is A $108.47 Billion Opportunity; Successful Cancer Therapeutic Strategies

STRATEGIC MARKET RESEARCH LLP

According to Strategic Market Research, the global Cancer Monoclonal Antibodies Market size is projected to reach USD 108.47 Billion by 2030, at CAGR of 8.54% during the forecast period of 2021 – 2030; Rising cancer cases and use of biosimilar antibodies to boost the industry growth.

New York, USA, Nov. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Worldwide Cancer Monoclonal Antibodies Market size in 2021 was USD 51.88 billion and will be worth USD 108.47 billion with an 8.54% CAGR. A molecule created in a lab and designed to imitate the immune system's attack on cancer cells is known as a cancer monoclonal antibody. It can deliver radiation therapy directly to cancer cells, neutralizing or killing them. Chimeric, murine, and humanized monoclonal antibodies are among the most frequently used immunotherapies for brain, blood, liver, and breast cancer.







Cancer Monoclonal Antibodies Market Insights:

With a share of over 39.5%, the market was ruled by humanized segment in 2021 on the basis of type.

On the basis of application, blood cancer segment in 2021 was the biggest market, with a share of 23.3%.

In the year 2021, the hospital segment held a considerable position in the market, with a share of 39.7% by end-user.

North America in 2021 contributed for the highest market share of nearly 37.5%.





Factors influencing the Cancer Monoclonal Antibodies Market growth :

Factors like the rising cancer cases and widespread use of biosimilar antibodies are supporting the overall growth rate.

A key factor stimulating market growth is the rising incidence of cancer worldwide. Monoclonal antibodies can treat inflammatory and autoimmune diseases and have less side effects on the patient's body than conventional non-targeted therapies like chemotherapy.





The widespread use of affordable biosimilar monoclonal antibodies by healthcare professionals and oncologists is also boosting the market's expansion. They are equally effective but cost less than the original medication, which helps to improve the expense of the therapy and contributes to the rising demand for the product globally.





Cancer Monoclonal Antibodies Market: A thorough Segmentation Analysis

The Cancer Monoclonal Antibodies Market segmentation is based on Medication Type, Antibody Type, Application, end-user, and Region.

By Medication Type

Trastuzumab (Herceptin)

Pertuzumab (Perjeta)

Bevacizumab (Avastin)

Rituximab (Mabthera)

Panitumumab (Vectibix)

Cetuximab (Erbitux)

Others





By End-User

Research Laboratories

Pharmacies

Hospitals and Clinics

Others

By Antibody Type

Humanized Antibodies

Chimeric Antibodies

Murine Antibodies

Others

By Application

Brain Cancer

Liver Cancer

Breast Cancer

Blood Cancer

Colorectal Cancer

Others

For Region

North America

Canada

USA

Mexico

Rest of North America

Asia-Pacific

Australia

Japan

India

China

Rest of APAC





Europe

Italy

Spain

U.K.

Germany

France

The rest of Europe

LAMEA

Saudi Arabia

Brazil

South Africa

Rest of LAMEA

With a share of over 39.5%, the market was ruled by humanized segment in 2021 on the basis of type. The mouse related epitope or immunogenic structures are replaced by humanized monoclonal antibodies. The humanization of mouse monoclonal antibodies is implemented widely, which has contributed to the market's expansion. This is because mouse monoclonal antibodies are inexpensive, readily available, and produced quickly. Additionally, humanized monoclonal antibodies make up 50% of recently approved mAbs.

On the basis of application, blood cancer segment in 2021 was the biggest market, with a share of 23.3%. There has been an enormous rise in the need for treatment methods for hematological disorders. This has propelled the pharmaceutical industry to create cutting-edge drugs like cancer monoclonal antibodies.

In the year 2021, the hospital segment held a considerable position in the market, with a share of 39.7% by end-user. The increasing incidence of cancer and the increase in patient hospitalizations are two factors that can be linked to the largest share of hospital segment. Additionally, patient preference is influenced by the availability of cutting-edge treatment methods in hospitals. Furthermore, the demand for products in hospitals is driven by trained professionals providing specialty treatments.

North America in 2021 contributed for highest market share of nearly 37.5%. Strategic actions largely influence the growth of the market. For example, AbbVie and I-Mab formed a strategic alliance to work on the development and research of the monoclonal antibody drug lemzoparlimab, also known as TJC4, which is used to treat a variety of cancers.





Cancer Monoclonal Antibodies Market Report Coverage

Report Attribute Details Forecast Period 2021 - 2030 The market size value in 2021 USD 51.88 Billion The revenue forecast in 2030 USD 108.47 Billion Growth rate CAGR of approximately 8.54% The base year for estimation 2021 Unit USD Billion, CAGR (2021 - 2030) Segmentation By Solutions, By Deployment, By Region By Medication Type Rituximab (Rituxan), Bevacizumab (Avastin), Cetuximab (Erbitux), Panitumumab (Vectibix), Trastuzumab (Herceptin), and Others By End-User Hospitals and Clinics, Research Laboratories, Others By Region Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, LAMEA Country Scope U.S., Canada, France, Germany, U.K., China, Japan, India, South Korea, Mexico, Brazil, U.A.E. etc. Company Usability Profiles Bristol Myers Squibb Company, Johnson & Johnson, Novartis AG, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Genmab AS, Amgen Inc., GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Eli Lilly and Company, Seattle Genetics Inc., and Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc., among others, hold the substantial market share in the market studied.





Key players in Cancer Monoclonal Antibodies Market:

Amgen Inc.

Eli Lilly and Company

Seattle Genetics Inc.

Johnson & Johnson

Novartis AG

Genmab AS

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

GlaxoSmithKline PLC

Bristol Myers Squibb Company





Recent Developments

The FDA has granted approval to the PD1 inhibitor Libtayo (cemiplimab-rwlc) in combined application with platinum-based chemotherapy for the first line treatment of adult cancer patients with enhanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), according to Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.





Sairopa B.V. and Exelixis, Inc. announced that the companies had signed an exclusive clinical innovation and option alliance for ADU-1805, a monoclonal antibody that targets SIRP.





At the 37th Pre-Conference Programs of the Society for cancer immunotherapy and Annual Meeting, Nkarta, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company developing engineered natural killer (NK) cell therapies for cancer treatment, announced the presentation of two preclinical data abstracts centered on its natural killer cell pipeline and proprietary manufacturing technology.









.



