Cancer kills patients 14 years early

Lung cancer is the most prevalent type of the condition

Cancer killed patients 14 years early on average, an analysis of deaths in Britain between 2013 and 2017 has found.

People who died from any form of cancer died an average of 14.1 years younger than they would have been expected to, the study in the British Journal of Cancer revealed.

Researchers from Cancer Research UK, King’s College London and Queen Mary University, said that a total of 2.3 million years of life were being “lost” in Britain each year due to early deaths caused by cancer.

Experts said lung cancer was the most prevalent, accounting for more than a fifth of the total years people lost each year “due to the high number of people diagnosed and poor survival”.

Each person that died from lung cancer lost an average of 14 years off their life and more people died from it than any other cancer.

Testicular cancer has a very high survival rate and while it was the least common cancer studied that resulted in death, people who lost their lives died 33 years younger than would have been expected on average – more than any other cancer.

Women who died from cervical cancer, which also has a high survival rate of around 90 per cent if caught in its earlier stages, saw women lose 25 years off their life expectancy.

These cancers are more common than others in young and middle-aged adults, who would have otherwise lived for longer, explaining the significant difference between their age at death and life expectancy.

Similar trends were apparent for cancer of the breast, ovary, and skin, which on average saw people who died from the cancer lose around 17 years off their lifespan.

The lowest loss of life recorded was for prostate cancer, which typically affects older men, and saw people die nine years early on average.

Cancer Research UK said the total years of life lost to cancer for the whole British population was down by 15 per cent compared with 1988-92.

Additional year lost

However, people were on average dying 13.1 years earlier due to any cancer then versus 14.1 years in the latest data. It means an additional year of expected life is being lost per person who dies from cancer now.

One researcher told the Telegraph this was because life expectancy had improved more for people without cancer than it had for those dying with cancer and people were living longer as a result.

The study used differing metrics to determine what age a person would be expected to die if they had not died from cancer depending on their age, gender, and other factors, rather than assigning a blanket age to everyone.

The paper said using the measure of years lost shows “the impact different cancers have on society and puts a higher weight on cancer deaths in younger individuals”.

Michelle Mitchell, the Cancer Research UK chief executive, said it was “a stark reminder of the impact cancer has on so many people’s lives”.

“Behind statistics are people affected by cancer, and these years of life lost are missed chances to reach milestones and spend precious time with loved ones,” she said.

“The Prime Minister’s announcement last week on raising the age of sale on tobacco products was a welcome step against the biggest cause of cancer – smoking. But we can’t take our foot off the accelerator now.”

The Government has outlined plans to raise the legal age to buy cigarettes by one year, every year, meaning a 14-year-old today will never legally be sold a cigarette.

Ms Mitchell said the government needed to “swiftly implement” the legislation.

‘Precious time’

Dr Judith Offman, lead author, said: “This analysis allows us to see the impact cancer has on patients and their families, and the precious time that is lost as a result.”

Prof Peter Johnson, the NHS national clinical director for cancer, said: “The NHS continues to test and adopt the latest advances in treatments for patients, alongside national awareness campaigns, screening programmes and early diagnosis drives – which includes taking testing closer to people who need it, with NHS community lung trucks now catching three quarters of lung cancers at stage one and two.

“We won’t stop in our efforts to ensure people are seen and diagnosed as early as possible, and it is vital people continue to come forward if they are concerned about symptoms – getting checked saves lives”.

