Cancer diagnosis latest setback for Iowa's Ava Jones, 8 months after retiring from basketball

Former Iowa player Ava Jones announced on social media Saturday that she has cancer.

Jones said on Instagram that she has Hodgkin lymphoma.

Just days after she committed to play for the Hawkeyes in 2022, Jones and her family were struck by a car in Kentucky. Her father, Trey Jones, died and she suffered a brain injury. Her mom was also injured.

“I was diagnosed with Hodgkin's lymphoma after the results from the biopsy came back,” she wrote. “This is the news no one ever wants to get, but especially after spending the last 2 and a half years working my butt off and recovering from getting hit by a car. My body is very strong and I am confident in the doctors here at Iowa.”

Her former teammate Caitlin Clark commented on Jones’ post writing, “Praying for you kid."

Jones' scholarship was honored by Iowa and she was on the basketball team as a freshman before she medically retired eight months ago. She had several surgeries to address the brain injury as well as the multiple torn ligaments in her knees. She redshirted last season with hopes of playing at some point during her career at Iowa.

“It is with great sadness to announce that I am medically retiring from college basketball. My coaches, doctors, teammates and trainers have been amazing since the accident,” Jones said when she retired. “While I will no longer be a member of the women’s basketball program, I will still be on scholarship, receive a world-class education and forever be a Hawkeye. I’d like to thank my family for the never-ending support and I am excited for the next chapter of my life.”

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball

Doug Feinberg, The Associated Press