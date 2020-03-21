Cancer daily horoscope

Photo credit: Elle UK

Saturday 21, March

This is a momentous day for you, Cancer. The Cosmic Taskmaster finally leaves your opposite stars very late tonight. For the last two years you've learned everything there is to learn about partnership, and that wisdom will be with you for the rest of your life. Now that Saturn is heading into Aquarius, the lessons get deeper and more intimate.

Friday 20, March

Spring arrives today and fills you with hope that you may have thought was lost in recent weeks, when emotions ran high during Pisces season. Now that the Sun will spend the next month in your career zone, you can renew your ambition and begin thinking about the future again.

Thursday 19, March

The Sun spends one more powerful day in Pisces, the home of your spiritual zone. The last four weeks have really been something, Cancer, and you've changed in profound ways. In order to make the next month powerful, take stock of what you've just been through.

Wednesday 18, March

The Moon is still in your opposite sign, but today the vibe is even more heavy-duty because aggressive Mars and super intense Pluto are leaning into the lunar energy. There could be some deep drama with partners, so you should do everything in your power to minimize it.

Tuesday 17, March

The Moon is in your opposite sign today, which can make you feel a bit sluggish and more moody than usual. Your one-to-one relationships are on your mind and you might feel more concerned about significant others and partners (both personal and professional). Pour your attention into getting along with the people you share your life with.

Monday 16, March

The communication planet returns to the degree it was in at the start of March, bringing you back to whatever was going in your life at that moment and clearing any post-retrograde confusion. All the pieces are snapping back into place, Cancer - especially around future travel plans.

Sunday 15, March

You're starting to feel some inspiration after an emotional few days. The Moon lights up your house of projects, rituals and wellness today. You feel a lift as soon as you just delve right into your favourite projects. Self-care is also primary under this influence. Opt for anything that makes you laugh out loud.

Cancer personality profile

