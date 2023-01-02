Cancer crisis as 18,000 patients face record-breaking wait for treatment

Cancer NHS treatment - Rui Vieira/PA Wire

More than 18,000 patients given an urgent referral for suspected cancer in the past year waited at least 100 days to start treatment, “heartbreaking” figures show.

Charities warned that the deadly delays, which have doubled since the pandemic, are having catastrophic consequences and are growing by the day.

Britain already has one of the worst survival rates for cancer among comparable nations.

Every four weeks’ delay in starting treatment can reduce survival by 10 per cent, according to research.

The NHS figures for the 12 months ending in Oct 2022 show 18,679 patients with an urgent referral for suspected cancer waited at least 104 days for treatment.

This compares with 8,820 in the 12 months ending Oct 2019.

Prof Pat Price, an oncologist from Imperial College London, said: “For cancer clinicians like myself, these record-breaking cancer waiting time figures are heartbreaking.

“We are plummeting further into a national cancer crisis, and it feels like the Government is continuing to ignore the growing evidence. It beggars belief that there is no practical or effective plan to deal with this.”

Last month, analysis in The Lancet Oncology revealed that there were 9,000 extra deaths from cancer in the UK since the start of the pandemic.

Experts said difficulties accessing GP care and delays after being referred meant that too many patients were facing deadly waits to start treatment.

Prof Price, who is also the chairman of the Radiotherapy UK charity, said: “Patients diagnosed with cancer are waiting longer than ever for life-saving treatment. The front line is at breaking point. Now is the time for an urgent investment boost into treatment capacity.”

The NHS figures show that over the 12-month period, more than one in four patients given an urgent referral for cancer waited at least 100 days for treatment at Liverpool Women’s NHS Foundation Trust, Royal Papworth Hospital Foundation Trust in Cambridge, University Hospital Birmingham NHS Foundation Trust and North Middlesex University Hospital Trust in London.

Minesh Patel, the head of policy at Macmillan Cancer Support, warned of a looming catastrophe, which was already leaving far too many patients in anguish as their disease spread.

“If the UK Government fails to address these issues and provide a clear plan for the NHS, there will be catastrophic results and it will be people with cancer who suffer the consequences,” he said.

Michelle Mitchell, the chief executive of Cancer Research UK, said: “Any wait for diagnosis and treatment is an anxious time for people affected by cancer. But this is made so much worse when there are delays.

“We are seeing cancer waiting time targets missed every single month, which is unacceptable when a matter of weeks can be enough for some cancers to progress.”

NHS targets said that 85 per cent of patients given an urgent referral should start treatment within 62 days of an urgent referral.

However, the latest figures from NHS England show that just 60 per cent do – the worst on record – and the target has not been hit since Dec 2015.

Patients waiting for bowel cancer treatment face some of the worst delays. More than one in five patients awaiting treatment for lower gastrointestinal cancers, which include cancers of the large bowel, are experiencing a delay of three-and-a-half months, data show.

Waits are almost as bad for prostate, bladder and other urological cancers, according to The Telegraph’s analysis. One in six patients with suspected lung cancer face a delay of 104 days to begin treatment.

A Department of Health and Social Care spokesman said: “We are working at pace to improve outcomes for those with cancer. During October [2022], 92 per cent of people started their first treatment for cancer within one month of receiving a decision to treat.

“The NHS diagnosed over 100,000 patients with early-stage cancer last year and we are rolling out up to 140 surgical hubs across the country by 2025 to deliver millions more routine operations, backed by £1.5 billion.”

An NHS spokesman said: “Increased NHS investment in public awareness campaigns, and the hard work of GPs and NHS staff, has meant more people than ever before are being checked and treated for cancer, and more cancers are being diagnosed at an early stage when it is easier to treat.

“Like many healthcare systems, record demand after the pandemic has inevitably had an impact. Yet over 780,000 have started treatment for cancer since March 2020 – 94 per cent within a month – and we are investing billions to expand diagnostic and treatment services, while supporting trusts to meet increased demand.”