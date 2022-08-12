Johnson & Johnson to stop selling talc-based powder after facing thousands of lawsuits over cancer claims

Johnson & Johnson - REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Johnson & Johnson will stop selling talc-based baby powder worldwide after facing thousands of lawsuits over alleged consumer safety failings.

The company said it will withdraw the product from 2023, two years after plummeting demand forced it to stop selling talc baby powder in the United States and Canada.

“As part of a worldwide portfolio assessment, we have made the commercial decision to transition to an all cornstarch-based baby powder portfolio,” the company said in a statement.

“We continuously evaluate and optimize our portfolio to best position the business for long-term growth. This transition will help simplify our product offerings, deliver sustainable innovation, and meet the needs of our consumers, customers and evolving global trends.”

J&J maintains that its talc-based baby powder is safe to use but said that “misinformation” about the product had damaged sales. It comes as the company faces about 38,000 lawsuits, many from people who claim the powder contained asbestos and caused them to develop ovarian cancer.

“Our position on the safety of our cosmetic talc remains unchanged. We stand firmly behind the decades of independent scientific analysis by medical experts around the world that confirms talc-based Johnson’s baby powder is safe, does not contain asbestos, and does not cause cancer,” J&J said.

‘An abundance of caution’

However, an investigation by the news agency Reuters claims that the company knew for decades that traces of asbestos were occasionally present in some of its talc products. Both minerals are formed by the same geological processes so, when mined, talc can become contaminated.

Reuters reviewed internal company records, trial testimony and other evidence showing that from 1971 to the early 2000s the raw talc and finished powders sometimes tested positive for small amounts of asbestos.

In 2020, the company announced that it would stop selling talc-based baby powder in the United States and Canada. A year earlier the company voluntarily recalled 33,000 bottles of talcum powder after US Food and Drug Administration regulators found trace amounts of asbestos in the product. J&J said it was acting “out of an abundance of caution”.

In October, J&J created a subsidiary, LTL Management, assigning its talc claims to it. It was later placed into bankruptcy, which paused the pending lawsuits.