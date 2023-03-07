Cancer Cachexia Market To Generate Revenue Of 4,034 million by 2032 | CAGR of 4.8%

Market.Us

According to Market.us, the global cancer cachexia market is estimated to be valued at 4,034 million by 2032 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period (2023-2032). The Rising Prevalence of Cachexia, and Demand for Combinational Therapies are Driving the Growth of Cancer Cachexia Market.

New York, March 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global cancer cachexia market accounted for USD 2,554 million in 2022. The cancer cachexia market is set for rapid growth and expected to reach USD 4,034 million by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% in the forecast period 2023-2032. Cancer cachexia refers to a loss in appetite and muscle atrophy. It is multi-factorial and can be caused by host-phagocytic, involuntary loss, low protein balance, and systematic inflammation. It can be caused by multiple chronic diseases, such as HIV/AIDS, Multiple Sclerosis, Tuberculosis (TB), Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Diseases (COPD), and many others.

Cancer cachexia can be treated with various therapies, such as progestogens and corticosteroids. Progesterone can be either a synthetic or a natural steroid hormone. Progesterone promotes weight growth and increases appetite. However, corticosteroid aids in suppressing the overactive immune system and mitigating inflammation.

Key Takeaway:

By Therapeutics , the progesterone segment dominates the cancer cachexia market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period of 2023 to 2032.

By Mode of Action , The weight loss stabilizers segment will continue to hold a significant market share in cancer cachexia from 2023 to 2032.

By Distribution Channel , Hospital Pharmacy Segment Held Dominant Share in 2022 Owing to Higher Cases of Hospitalization.

In 2022, North America dominated the market with the highest revenue share of 47%.

Europe held a 25% revenue share in 2022.

Asia-Pacific will grow at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2023-2032.

In advanced stages of cancer patients, the prevalence of cachexia has been estimated at 80.0% and accounts for 20.0% of the deaths of cancer patients worldwide. The presence of tumors is associated with cancer-induced cachexia. The WHO estimates that this condition affects 1.3 million patients with Cancer each year in the U.S. It is the most common form of advanced malignant disease, leading to higher mortality rates. In addition, this condition adversely affects the patient's ability to fight infection and withstand chemotherapy and radiotherapy.

Factors affecting the growth of the Cancer Cachexia industry?

Several factors can affect the growth of the cancer cachexia industry. Some of these factors include:

Rising Prevalence of Cachexia to increase Demand for Treatment: The increasing incidence of Cancer and cachexia has led many patients to seek effective treatment.

Lack of approval of the drug for cachexia treatment: Doctors and patients with Cancer have sought alternative therapies after the drug was not approved.

Increase rise in investments: The cancer cachexia market is being impacted by an increase in investments in cutting-edge drug research that leads to advanced therapies with specific mechanisms of action.

Top Trends in Global Cancer Cachexia Market

Most cancer cachexia cases are treated with one drug intervention using traditional methods resulting in decreased clinical outcomes. However, the Clinical trials of combination therapies in Lean Body Mass (LBM) showed a marked improvement, increased the popularity of combination therapies among healthcare professionals, and boosted their implementation among patients. As a result, it increases the demand for global cancer cachexia during the forecast period.

Market Growth

The most effective therapies for treating cachexia are exogenic hunger stimulants. They focus on the reduction of distress and palliation. While the past treatments were effective, they focused on one aspect of the condition. Multi-faceted approaches were needed. Modern therapies for cancer cachexia use multiple integrated approaches. Combination therapy can be supplemented by diet modification and exercise. This is in addition to using novel pharmaceutical agents like Megestrol, Medroxyprogesterone, or Ghrelin. Combining these agents with a diet and exercise program has been reported to increase survival rates and improve quality of life. These developments would be a boon in the long term for patients suffering from cancer cachexia syndrome.

Regional Analysis

In 2022, North America accounted for almost 45.1% of the market. This region's dominance is due to the increased prevalence of cancer cachexia and growing awareness about cancer-supportive treatment. A higher level of affordability and the availability of patients with appropriate reimbursement policies also characterizes this region. In Canada and the U.S. Europe's market is expected to expand at a high CAGR due to increasing awareness about cancer-induced cachexia and the increased demand for treatments. The Asia Pacific market is expected to show a higher CAGR due to market players in this region also making significant investments to improve their supply chains and introduce new drugs. On the other hand, Latin America and, the Middle East & Africa made up a smaller share of the market due to a lack of awareness by the general population about supportive care and inadequate reimbursement policies that cover the cost of treatment.

Competitive Landscape

The cancer cachexia market report also examines the competitive landscape in the market. Some of the major players include Eli Lilly and Company, Pfizer Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Sanofi, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., ANI Pharmaceuticals, Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC, SkyePharma, and Other Key Players.

Scope of the Report

Report Attribute Details Market Value (2022) USD 2,554 Million Market Size (2032) USD 4,034 Million CAGR (from 2023 to 2032) 4.8% North America Revenue Share 45.1% Europe Revenue Share 25% Historic Period 2016 to 2022 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2032

Market Drivers

The rising incidence of Cancer is increasing the prevalence of cachexia worldwide. It drives the market as more patients seek out effective treatment. According to the WHO estimates, there were 18.1 million new cancer cases worldwide, approximately 0.4-1.0% (Society on Sarcopenia Cachexia and Wasting Disorders). Cachexia was a condition that affected overpopulations in developed countries, including cancer-induced cachexia. Doctors and patients with Cancer have sought alternative therapies after the drug for treating cachexia was not approved. Monotherapy administration of corticosteroids, progestogens, and corticosteroids has been a common treatment option. The industry is growing through a combination of medical and nutritional therapeutic approaches. These therapies offer better safety and efficacy profiles. Companies are expanding research and development and making drugs available for cancer cachexia treatment. These initiatives make it easier for patients to adopt them. This innovation is expected to have a positive effect on overall market growth.

Market Restraints

The long FDA approval process and stringent regulatory requirements discourage cancer cachexia drug producers from investing in this market and hinder its long-term growth. Additionally, chemotherapy drugs can cause side effects and therapeutic effects. Due to strict regulatory requirements, the market is restricted for cancer cachexia medications.

Market Opportunities

In addition, the demand for drugs and treatment has increased due to factors such as the increased importance of Cancer, and awareness regarding cancer cachexia among patients. To create new therapeutic drugs, R&D needs to be increased to meet this growing demand and create a strong product pipeline that contains a wide range of therapeutic products. These above factors are responsible for the growth of the cancer cachexia market. Randomized trials have shown the growing potential of new agents for chromatography. Combining chemotherapy as an adjuvant setting is becoming more common to improve survival rates. Cancer cachexia will grow rapidly due to increased awareness about the benefits of combination chemotherapy in the adjuvant setting for improving survival rates. Researchers are working to find the right drugs to cure this condition by combining pharmacological treatments with various chemical compounds. In this situation, the NSAIDs (Nonsteroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs) have provided the expected results.

Report Segmentation of the Cancer Cachexia Market

Therapeutics Type Insight

Progesterone held the largest market share in cancer cachexia in 2022 and was forecast to grow at 5.4% CAGR during the forecast period (2023-2032). Progesterone was the most painless and effective treatment for cancer cachexia. Therefore, it will continue to play an important role in the progestogens market segment. The current therapies focus on relieving patients and their families as well as the palliation of cancer cachexia. The use of combination therapies, which often use novel pharmaceutical agents like megestrol, ghrelin, and megestrol, is the fastest-growing segment. These agents are reported to have increased survival rates and improved quality of life.

Mode of Action Insight

In the 2023-2032 forecast period, weight loss stabilizers will continue to hold a significant market share in cancer cachexia. They are expected to grow at a 4.2% compound annual growth rate. Cancer cachexia is characterized by inflammation of cytokines, tissue loss, wasting syndrome, and cystic fibrosis. Anorexia is an eating disorder that leads to weight loss. Therefore, it is crucial to combat weight loss in cancer cachexia to improve the quality of patients' lives. Cancer cachexia is caused by an uncontrolled loss of muscle strength and death from radiotherapy and chemotherapy and an increase of 85% in the final 1 to 2 weeks. In addition, 45% of patients also lose more than 10% of their original weight due to disease progression. To prevent cancer cachexia, doctors recommend the use of weight stabilizers.

Distribution Channel Insight

The cancer cachexia market can be divided into three distribution channel segments: online pharmacy, retail pharmacy, and hospital pharmacy. Due to the increased number of hospitalizations of patients with Cancer and related disorders like cachexia, the hospital pharmacy segment held a larger share over the forecast period.

Major Manufacturers:

To maintain the demand for various applications leading players are getting a higher quality product through acquisitions and mergers. Some of the key players include:

Recent Development of the Cancer Cachexia Market

In April 2021, a Swiss pharmaceutical, Helsin, and its partner, Ono pharmaceuticals, announced the launch of Adlumiz Tablets for cancer cachexia in Japan.

In April 2021, Actimed Therapeutics Ltd announced a license agreement for S-oxprenolol to Faraday Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

In February 2021, Trinity researchers announced its partnership with Artelo Biosciences to expand and investigate a new treatment for cancer cachexia.

