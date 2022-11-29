Cancer, affairs, Meghan – Gyles Brandreth's biography of the late Queen truly is an intimate portrait

Jake Kerridge
·7 min read
The official Diamond Jubilee portrait of Queen Elizabeth II, photographed in the Centre Room of Buckingham Palace on Feb 12 2012 - John Swannell
The official Diamond Jubilee portrait of Queen Elizabeth II, photographed in the Centre Room of Buckingham Palace on Feb 12 2012 - John Swannell

Gyles Brandreth is perhaps uniquely well-qualified to write this “intimate portrait” of the late Queen. He is supremely well-connected – he boasts here that the Queen Consort regularly attends his annual parties marking Oscar Wilde’s birthday, at one of which he was pleased to introduce her to the celebrity drag queen Baga Chipz – and is a born charmer, able to coax indiscretions out of the courtiers and other Royal hangers-on he has met.

“None of them is guilty of betraying any confidences,” he writes dutifully in his introduction, but the gossipy gallop through the Queen’s 96 years that follows shows that plenty of them are happy to sing like canaries about anything they haven’t been sworn to secrecy over.

The book overflows with nuggets of insider knowledge. The marriage of the Princess Royal and Vice-Admiral Laurence has, after many “rifts and separations”, “once again begun to thrive … with the advent of grandchildren”. The Duchess of Sussex “quite liked” cosy Nottingham Cottage at Kensington Palace, until she was invited “for dinner with William and Catherine and [saw] the scale and grandeur of the Cambridge residence”.

Brandreth’s other great advantage, apart from his way with loose-lipped ladies-in-waiting and porous pages, is his tenacity. Having networked himself into a position in which he was able to spend a fair bit of time with the late Queen, he spent hours peppering her with questions on a topic in which she had seemingly minimal interest: herself. (Her Majesty was not one for introspection: when Brandreth asked her if she had found the prospect of becoming Queen daunting, she replied, “I don’t think I ever thought about it really”).

But Brandreth’s persistence in probing this least forthcoming of interviewees (he claims to dash off and write down everything she’s said in his diary as soon as he’s able, but I wouldn’t be surprised if those flamboyant jumpers he wears conceal hidden wires – he captures her voice very convincingly) has paid off. Among the host of non-committal comments, he captures a few moments that bring her to life more vividly than any of the other recent rash of biographies has managed.

Royal biographer Gyles Brandreth - Clara Molden
Royal biographer Gyles Brandreth - Clara Molden

At one point, Brandreth records an argument they had over whether Rupert Bear was a bear or a boy with a bear’s head. “If you look at the pictures, you’ll see he’s got fingers on his hands and very human-looking feet,” says Brandreth. “I’m sorry you told me that,” the Queen replied. “Some things are best left unknown, don’t you think?” Glorious in its own right, this exchange also perhaps sheds a little light on the late Queen’s cast of mind – might a habitual unwillingness to acknowledge things she preferred not to notice explain how she allowed certain members of her family to get themselves into such terrible messes?

Brandreth also winkled out the fact that Her Majesty once hired an exorcist after staff at Sandringham reported a strange presence in the room in which George VI died. And who else but Brandreth would have found out from the Queen that she stopped watching Countdown when it was moved to a slightly earlier time slot, or bothered to put the fact in a book? Yet it brings home to the reader what strength and support she must have drawn from clinging to a rigid schedule.

Then there is the late Queen’s habit of understatement, which becomes cumulatively funnier as the book progresses. When Brandreth tells her he has seen the two Victoria Crosses that Idi Amin had specially made for himself in the 1970s, she responds: “He was certainly quite a character.” The news that a man was apprehended in the grounds of Windsor Castle threatening to kill her with a crossbow on December 25 2021 prompted the response: “Well, that would have put a dampener on Christmas, wouldn’t it?”

There are other scoops in this book, notably that Queen Elizabeth found solace in Line of Duty in her widowhood, and that she was apparently suffering from myeloma when she died. Nevertheless, many readers will find the bulk of the book fairly stale, as great swathes of it have been copied and pasted word for word from Brandreth’s 2004 book Philip and Elizabeth: Portrait of a Marriage. Moreover, many of the same chunks of text – tens of pages at a time – also appeared in Brandreth’s Philip: The Final Portrait, published shortly after the Duke of Edinburgh’s death less than two years ago.

I’m not sure there is enough new material in this book to justify its purchase by anybody who has read either of the previous two. It is true that, in this book, he publishes the details of his conversations with the Queen for the first time, but Brandreth might have served his loyal readers better by publishing a volume of stocking-filler proportions.

Nevertheless, I found it an interesting exercise to read through the more familiar bits of the book to see what extra sentences Brandreth has snuck in that he had to exclude in the previous volumes while the Queen was still alive. For example, a familiar passage about the Duke of Edinburgh’s love life reappears in which the literary agent Robin Dalton tells Brandreth that Philip had a love affair in Australia at the end of the War – only this time Brandreth adds an extra line, quoting Dalton as saying: “I’m sure they slept together.” Brandreth goes on to add that Barbara Cartland once told him that Louis Mountbatten told her that Philip had fathered a child in Australia – this is the first time he has mentioned it, although Dame Barbara died in 2000.

Queen Elizabeth II with some of her corgis walking the Cross Country course during the second day of the Windsor Horse Trials, 1980 - PA
Queen Elizabeth II with some of her corgis walking the Cross Country course during the second day of the Windsor Horse Trials, 1980 - PA

I was singing along to the familiar words of Brandreth’s chapters on the Queen Mother, when I noticed that he had slipped in for the first time some disparaging remarks the Duke of Edinburgh had made about his mother-in-law, complaining that she had an emotional hold over Prince Charles “that’s not always been to his benefit, in my opinion”, and opining that she was “occasionally irritatingly gushing”. One of the key themes Brandreth broaches in this book for the first time is that the Queen flourished following her mother’s death in 2002 because she had previously been wary of exciting her disapproval – she would not have taken part in something like the Olympics James Bond sketch if her mother had still been alive, he asserts – and found a new self-confidence in old age.

Like most biographers of the Queen, one feels that Brandreth loses sight of her a bit too often while he’s busy detailing the far more juicy activities of other members of her family. Although readers may share his belief that Charles and Camilla will make a fine king and queen, and agree with him that the Duchess of Sussex’s emotional incontinence compares unfavourably with the late Queen’s stoicism, many will feel his emphasising of these views becomes rather repetitive.

What we really want from a book like this is stories about the Queen that are fresh and yet confirm what we have always thought about her – and there are just about enough here to make the book worth while. One that sticks in my mind concerns the Queen at the Royal Variety Performance, where Brandreth noted that she seemed to be enjoying every act equally. “Not really,” she replied. ‘But I like to be seen to be giving everybody the same amount of support. We are on television, after all. Their families might be watching.”

We have had, and will have, more intellectual and exciting monarchs than Elizabeth II, but that little insight into the way she thought gives you a glimpse, I think, of why she was among our most loved.

Elizabeth: An Intimate Portrait by Gyles Brandreth is published by Michael Joseph at £25. To order your copy for £19.99, call 0844 871 1514 or visit Telegraph Books

Latest Stories

  • Brissett faces pal Brady in possible last start for Browns

    CLEVELAND (AP) — Jacoby Brissett began his NFL career as one of Tom Brady's backups — and his shadow. As a rookie in 2016, Brissett spent one season with the New England Patriots and followed Brady everywhere he went, hoping to learn as much as he could from the best quarterback of all time. “I was one of those guys that kind of tried to be a sponge,” Brissett said. On Sunday, Brissett gets to show Brady what he absorbed. His 11-game stint as Cleveland's No. 1 quarterback coming to an end with D

  • Fantasy hockey: Waiver pickups to target this week

    Jeff Skinner headlines this week's fantasy hockey waiver wire pickups.

  • Devils beat Sabres 3-1, extend road win streak to 9 games

    BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Jack Hughes, Jesper Boqvist and Tomas Tatar scored and the New Jersey Devils won their ninth consecutive road game, 3-1 over the Buffalo Sabres on Friday night. Metropolitan Division-leading New Jersey bounced back from Wednesday night’s 2-1 loss at home against Toronto that ended a franchise record-tying run of 13 victories. “We talked about not losing two games in a row,” Devils coach Lindy Ruff said. “And I thought overall we got a really good team effort.” The Devils’ ro

  • Canucks hand Vegas second straight home loss with 5-1 win

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — JT Miller had a goal and two assists and the Vancouver Canucks beat the Vegas Golden Knights 5-1 on Saturday night. Vancouver won its second straight on a three-game trip that ends Sunday in San Jose. The Canucks have won four of five after a three-game skid. Brock Boeser, Elias Pettersson, Andrei Kuzmenko and Bo Horvat also scored for the Canucks. Spencer Martin made 26 saves. Jonathan Marchessault scored for the Golden Knights. Logan Thompson stopped 31 shots. Vegas, meanwhile

  • Poulin scores late winner to lift Team Harvey's over Team Adidas at PWHPA Dream Gap Tour showcase

    Marie-Philip Poulin did what she does best on Saturday. The 31-year-old Canadian women's national hockey team star scored Team Harvey's winner with 3:20 to go in the final frame of a 4-3 victory over Team Adidas at the Professional Women's Hockey Players' Association's Dream Gap Tour showcase in Pittsburgh. Poulin, Canada's captain, is known for coming through in the clutch, having scored Olympic gold-medal winning goals in Vancouver 2010, Sochi 2014 and Beijing 2022. Jessie Eldridge, Emily Clar

  • Robertson, Morrissey, Sorokin named NHL's three stars of the week

    NEW YORK — Dallas Stars left-wing Jason Robertson, Winnipeg Jets defenceman Josh Morrissey and New York Islanders goaltender Ilya Sorokin have been named the NHL’s three stars of the week. Robertson had a league-leading six goals and added two assists over four contests last week to increase his points streak to 15 games (16 goals, 12 assists). The 23-year-old led the league with 18 goals ahead of Monday night's games, and his 35 points were one behind scoring leader Connor McDavid of the Edmont

  • Kamara's fumbles lead to Saints 1st shutout loss in 21 years

    SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Alvin Kamara took a handoff on the fourth play of the game and had it punched out of his grasp for a lost fumble. With Kamara fighting for the end zone as New Orleans tried to mount a comeback in the fourth quarter, he lost the ball again. On a day when the Saints offense struggled against San Francisco's stout defense, it sure didn't help that one of its best players kept giving the ball away. Kamara lost two fumbles, Wil Lutz missed a field goal and New Orleans had i

  • Stephen Curry scores 33 points as Warriors beat Jazz 129-118

    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Stephen Curry scored 33 points with six 3-pointers to lead all five Golden State starters in double figures, and the Warriors beat the Utah Jazz 129-118 on Friday night. Andrew Wiggins added 20 points, nine rebounds, five assists and three steals coming off a season-best 31 points in a 124-107 win against the Clippers on Wednesday. Klay Thompson hit back-to-back 3-pointers late in the third quarter and six on the night to finish with 20 points and six rebounds, while Kevon L

  • Devils rally from two goals down to beat Rangers 5-3

    NEW YORK (AP) — Jack Hughes and Michael McLeod scored in the second period, Vitek Vanecek stopped 35 shots and the New Jersey Devils rallied from an early two-goal deficit to beat the New York Rangers 5-3 on Monday night. Yegor Sharangovich had two goals and Tomas Tatar also scored to help the first-place Devils win their third straight since having their 13-game winning streak snapped last week. New Jersey has won 10 straight road games and has only one loss since starting the season 3-3-0. Van

  • Burrow's TD pass to Higgins lifts Bengals over Titans 20-16

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Cincinnati Bengals have a knack for beating the Tennessee Titans at their own game — by playing more physically and forcing the opponent into mistakes at the wrong time. They did it again Sunday. Joe Burrow threw a 27-yard touchdown pass to Tee Higgins with 13:42 left to put Cincinnati ahead to stay, and the Bengals held off the Tennessee Titans 20-16 on Sunday for their third straight victory and fifth in six games. “This is the kind of game that great teams win,” Bu

  • Toronto Argonauts hold rally to celebrate Grey Cup win over Winnipeg Blue Bombers

    TORONTO — The Grey Cup party continued Thursday for cornerback Shaquille Richardson and the Toronto Argonauts. The Argos were honoured at a rally following their 24-23 Grey Cup victory over the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on Sunday in Regina. Much like it did Sunday night, the champagne flowed freely at Maple Leaf Square, with Richardson and his teammates showering the hundreds of supporters assembled for the celebration. Richardson, who said he had not slept since Toronto's victory, added he and his

  • Titans go with undrafted rookie kicker with Bullock out

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Undrafted rookie kicker Caleb Shudak will make his NFL debut on Sunday against Cincinnati after the Tennessee Titans scratched Randy Bullock for a second straight game with an injured right calf. The Titans activated Shudak off the physically unable to perform list Saturday while downgrading Bullock from questionable to out against the Bengals. Shudak, the undrafted rookie free agent out of Iowa, returned to practice Wednesday after he hurt his right, kicking leg at the e

  • Broncos' league-worst scoring offense has another dud

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Denver Broncos' offense is stuck in mud — and it appears no one is coming to help pull it out. Russell Wilson turned in yet another lackluster performance on Sunday, managing just one late touchdown pass in a 23-10 loss to the Carolina Panthers. The Broncos fell to 3-8 since since he was acquired in a blockbuster offseason trade with the Seattle Seahawks and later signed a $245 million contract extension. The combination of Wilson and rookie coach Nathaniel Hackett — t

  • DeRozan scores 26, Bulls hand Jazz fifth straight loss

    SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — DeMar DeRozan had 26 points and six assists to lead the Chicago Bulls to a 114-107 victory over the Utah Jazz on Monday night. Zach Lavine added 20 points, six rebounds, and five assists for the Bulls. Nikola Vucevic finished with 16 points and 10 rebounds. Lauri Markkanen scored 32 points for the Jazz. Kelly Olynyk added 23 points and Collin Sexton chipped in 17. Utah lost its fifth straight. DeRozan scored 12 points and assisted on three baskets in the third quarter. He b

  • Laval Rouge et Or and Saskatchewan Huskies make final preparations for Vanier Cup

    LONDON, Ont. — Laval linebacker Ian Leroux skipped out on the turf at Western Alumni Stadium for the start of practice Friday afternoon, extended his arm in a first-down motion and even blew some kisses in the air. The Rouge et Or are feeling loose, confident and right at home after preventing the Mustangs from defending their Vanier Cup title. Next up is a return to the same field Saturday for a showdown with the Saskatchewan Huskies for the Canadian university football championship. "We're alw

  • 17 most interesting NHL stats through first quarter of the season

    Here are some of the coolest stats of the NHL season thus far.

  • Alexandar Georgiev makes 41 saves, Avalanche beat Stars 4-1

    DENVER (AP) — Alexandar Georgiev made 41 saves, Nathan MacKinnon and Josh Manson scored first-period goals and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Dallas Stars 4-1 on Saturday night. Logan O’Connor and Dryden Hunt also scored for the Avalanche, and Manson added an assist. Colorado was called for five minor penalties in the second period, but was able to kill off four of them. Jamie Benn got the lone power-play goal for Dallas. Scott Wedgewood stopped 32 shots for the Stars, who were coming off an ov

  • Canada through to Davis Cup semifinals with 2-1 win over Germany

    MÁLAGA, Spain — Denis Shapovalov overcame a loss in the opening singles match and teamed with Vasek Pospisil in a deciding doubles victory as Canada advanced to the semifinals of the Davis Cup with a 2-1 win over Germany on Thursday. Shapovalov, of Richmond Hill, Ont., and Pospisil, of Vernon, B.C., looked out of their depth in the first set against doubles specialists Kevin Krawietz and Tim Puetz before turning the tables and posting a 2-6, 6-3, 6-3 win. Shapovalov iced the tie when his return

  • Dach returns to Chicago, helps Montreal win 3-2 in shootout

    CHICAGO (AP) — Cole Caufield, Nick Suzuki and Kirby Dach scored in the shootout to give the Montreal Canadiens a 3-2 win over the Chicago Blackhawks 3-2 on Friday. Suzuki and Joel Edmondson scored in regulation for Montreal, which got its third win in four games. Chicago collected a point, but dropped its season-high sixth straight game. Traded from Chicago before the NHL draft, Dach beat goaltender Arvid Soderblom with a wrist shot, then held his right hand to his ear as the crowd booed. “Nice

  • Bruins set NHL record: 12 straight home wins to start season

    BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Bruins set the NHL record for most home victories to start a season with their 12th straight, topping the Carolina Hurricanes 3-2 in overtime on Friday with a power-play goal from David Pastrnak. The Bruins broke the mark of 11 that was set by the 1963-64 Chicago Blackhawks and equaled by the Florida Panthers last season. “That felt awesome,” Bruins first-year coach Jim Montgomery said. “We talked about it after the second (period) going into the third. There’s been a lo