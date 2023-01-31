Cancelo, Isco spice up last day of transfers in Germany

DÜSSELDORF, Germany (AP) — Portugal left back João Cancelo’s switch to Bayern Munich and former Real Madrid star Isco Alarcón's potential signing by Union Berlin brought excitement to the last day of the winter transfer period in Germany.

After seeing its Bundesliga lead shrink to just a point, Bayern reacted Tuesday with a loan deal to the end of the season for Cancelo, who had lost his starting place under City manager Pep Guardiola.

Meanwhile, Union was reportedly on the verge of tying up an unexpected deal for Isco, the Spanish midfielder who won the Champions League five times with Real Madrid. Union hasn’t even played in the competition.

Also Tuesday, Eintracht Frankfurt signed left back Philipp Max, a former German national team player, from PSV Eindhoven on loan with an option to buy.

Otherwise it was another relatively quiet transfer window in Germany. Last season’s winter window passed without any new players joining Bayern, Borussia Dortmund or Leipzig.

Injuries played a role this time.

Swiss goalkeeper Yann Sommer joined Bayern after starter Manuel Neuer broke his leg skiing on vacation after the World Cup. Lucas Hernández’s severe knee injury meant Bayern needed a new defender, too. At Dortmund, the search was on for a right back after Thomas Meunier was hurt in winter training.

Bayern spent much of January hammering out a deal to sign Sommer, whose contract at Borussia Mönchengladbach was expiring soon anyway, and snapped up free agent Dutch defender Daley Blind too — though Blind has yet to play a minute. The solution to Dortmund’s injury problem turned out to be Union Berlin’s Norwegian right back Julian Ryerson, who delighted his new team with a goal against Mainz in his second game for Dortmund.

Bayern and Dortmund’s injury cover signings sent ripples through the league. Gladbach had another Swiss goalkeeper, Jonas Omlin, lined up immediately to replace Sommer. Union, still a contender for Champions League qualification, sprung a surprise by replacing Ryerson with Celtic’s Josip Juranović, a fullback who helped Croatia reach the World Cup semifinals.

Story continues

It wasn't the end of Union's shopping spree. Tunisia midfielder Aïssa Laïdouni from Ferencvaros and French defender Jerome Roussillon from Wolfsburg also joined.

As usual, Dortmund had an eye on the future by signing 16-year-old Julien Duranville, who had already made his professional debut for Anderlecht, and Eintracht Frankfurt brought in 19-year-old American midfielder Paxten Aaronson. A more experienced American, defender John Brooks, returned to the Bundesliga with Hoffenheim after making little impact at Benfica in Portugal.

There were big sales as well as signings.

Leeds bought 20-year-old French striker Georginio Rutter from Hoffenheim in a deal that German media reported could reach 40 million euros ($43.5 million) including conditional fees. Mid-table EPL club Brentford signed speedy forward Kevin Schade from Champions League-chasing Freiburg, initially on loan but with a future transfer fee reportedly set at about 25 million euros ($27 million).

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

James Ellingworth, The Associated Press