Some cancellations, delays at Sacramento International Airport amid COVID spike, storms

Roughly 16,000 travelers are expected to pass through Sacramento International Airport each day throughout the holidays — but not without experiencing a canceled or delayed flight.

According to Flight Aware, 14 flights were canceled and 122 were delayed Sunday at Sacramento International Airport as a result of bad weather and the increase in COVID-19 cases among U.S airline flight crew and staff.

Here’s what you need to know about flight cancellations and delays at Sacramento International Airport and across the U.S., according to Flight Aware.

Sacramento Airport cancellations

Horizon canceled half its flights Sunday. Alaska Airlines canceled 42% and Spirit 33%. Delta Airlines accounted for the most total delayed flights, followed by Spirit and Alaska Airlines.

As of Monday morning, Flight Aware had recorded eight cancellations and 54 flight delays, with the most canceled flights coming from Alaska Airlines, followed by United and Delta.

So far, Tuesday - noted by Sacramento International Airport as the most popular travel day after the holidays - currently shows no flight delays or cancellations.

Nationwide cancellations and delays

Nationwide, more than 3,000 flights were canceled and more than 16,000 were delayed Sunday.

China Eastern accounted for the most canceled flights at 414, with SkyWest (280) and Alaska Airlines (196) trailing behind.

As of Monday morning, more than 2,700 flights have been canceled and more than 9,800 have been delayed with China Eastern, SkyWest and Air China showing the most canceled flights.

Tuesday currently shows 863 cancellations and 121 delays.

Stay up to date on your flight and visit Sacramento County’s Sacramento International Airport page for current information about flight arrivals and departures.

What do you want to know about life in Sacramento? Ask our California Utility Team your top-of-mind questions in the module below or email utilityteam@sacbee.com.